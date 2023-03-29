5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech NewsHuawei introduces new AX3 Pro router with Wi-Fi 6 Plus in Brazil

Huawei introduces new AX3 Pro router with Wi-Fi 6 Plus in Brazil

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Huawei introduces new AX3 Pro router with Wi-Fi 6 Plus in Brazil
1680031774 huawei introduces new ax3 pro router with wi fi 6 plus.jpeg
- Advertisement -

This Tuesday afternoon (28), Huawei held an online conference in Europe to launch its new AX3 Pro router, a model aimed at delivering high speed and stability to the consumer.

The product hits the national market with emphasis on Wi-Fi 6 Plus technology, for high speed, and other features for the user. TechSmart accompanied the presentation and tells you the details below.

Main features

- Advertisement -

The AX3 Pro features Wi-Fi 6 Plus technology, with speeds reaching 3,000 Mbps – 2,402 Mbps at 5 GHz and 574 Mbps at 2.4 GHz. Only one SSID is created, which provides the most suitable band for your device – without creating two networks. The manufacturer also promises full bandwidth utilization and improved internet access speed.

In practice, it is possible to download a movie in high definition in 10 seconds, through a 1 Gbps network. Huawei also promises an experience comparable to the competing AX6000 router.

Printing your favorite photos will no longer be a problem, thanks to HP Instant Ink

The company provides wireless network diagnostics, which uses a heat map to provide optimal coverage of your home to maintain equipment. It even has the One-Touch Connect feature, to enable NFC-enabled Android phones to connect just by bringing the device closer to the router.

The product delivers Gigabit WAN/LAN ports with automatic adaptation, in order to dispense with the identification of network ports and facilitate broadband installation. Wi-Fi management can be done through the Huawei AI Life app.

price and availability
- Advertisement -

The AX3 Pro is already available from this Tuesday (28), through the online and offline store of Fujioka – Huawei partner. It can be purchased for the suggested price of R$699. As a launch promotion, between March 28th and April 14th, anyone who purchases one unit of the product will get an AX2S as a gift.

So, did you like Huawei’s new network products for the Europeian market? Tell us!

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Pope’s coat, arrested Trump and more! How To Spot AI-Created Fake Photos | TC Detective

In recent weeks, a series of images faked by Artificial Intelligence has been running...
Tech News

Fake historical events created with Artificial Intelligence

The power of artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming increasingly evident in all walks of...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.