Huawei introduces new AX3 Pro router with Wi-Fi 6 Plus in Brazil

This Tuesday afternoon (28), Huawei held an online conference in Europe to launch its new AX3 Pro router, a model aimed at delivering high speed and stability to the consumer. The product hits the national market with emphasis on Wi-Fi 6 Plus technology, for high speed, and other features for the user. TechSmart accompanied the presentation and tells you the details below.

Main features

The AX3 Pro features Wi-Fi 6 Plus technology, with speeds reaching 3,000 Mbps – 2,402 Mbps at 5 GHz and 574 Mbps at 2.4 GHz. Only one SSID is created, which provides the most suitable band for your device – without creating two networks. The manufacturer also promises full bandwidth utilization and improved internet access speed. In practice, it is possible to download a movie in high definition in 10 seconds, through a 1 Gbps network. Huawei also promises an experience comparable to the competing AX6000 router. Printing your favorite photos will no longer be a problem, thanks to HP Instant Ink The company provides wireless network diagnostics, which uses a heat map to provide optimal coverage of your home to maintain equipment. It even has the One-Touch Connect feature, to enable NFC-enabled Android phones to connect just by bringing the device closer to the router. The product delivers Gigabit WAN/LAN ports with automatic adaptation, in order to dispense with the identification of network ports and facilitate broadband installation. Wi-Fi management can be done through the Huawei AI Life app.

price and availability

