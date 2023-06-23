WhatsApp beta for Android gets new interface for communities tab

After returning with the swipe to switch tabs feature in the beta version for Android, WhatsApp received a new update this Friday. This time the messenger brought a design refinement for communities tab.
According to WABetaInfo staff, the improvement is present in version 2.23.13.12, and it incorporates Material Design 3 elements. That is, something that is being implemented throughout the messenger with the bottom navigation bar.
Also, as you can see below, WhatsApp should now display a message highlighting the importance of the communities feature when the user is not in any of them.
Please note that if the user has already joined a community, the tab should display all groups belonging to the communities in which he participates.
In this case, the design is also lighter and “less messy”. That is, something similar to what is happening with the messenger’s media selector.
For now, WhatsApp has been rolling out this design improvement slowly and gradually through the Play Store. With that, we point out that it may take a little longer for you to have access to it on your smartphone.
