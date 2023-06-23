WhatsApp beta for Android gets new interface for communities tab

After returning with the swipe to switch tabs feature in the beta version for Android, WhatsApp received a new update this Friday. This time the messenger brought a design refinement for communities tab.

According to WABetaInfo staff, the improvement is present in version 2.23.13.12, and it incorporates Material Design 3 elements. That is, something that is being implemented throughout the messenger with the bottom navigation bar.

Also, as you can see below, WhatsApp should now display a message highlighting the importance of the communities feature when the user is not in any of them.