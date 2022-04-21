Footpath covered in blood after gruesome Dublin city centre incident

A man was left injured following an incident in Dublin city centre on Wednesday evening.
The gruesome incident, speculated to be an assault, left the footpath covered in blood on Talbot Street near the Spire.
The incident happened at approximately 6pm and left the man lying on the ground.
He appeared to have a head injury.
Members of the public rushed to the man’s aid and phoned emergency services.
Paramedics and gardai attended the scene and the injured man was taken away in an ambulance.
Following a short chase, officers arrested another man nearby on O’Connell Street.
Dublin Live have contacted An Garda Siochana for comment.
