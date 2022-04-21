Latest newsIreland

Footpath covered in blood after gruesome Dublin city centre incident

By: Brian Adam

Date:

A man was left injured following an incident in Dublin city centre on Wednesday evening.

The gruesome incident, speculated to be an assault, left the footpath covered in blood on Talbot Street near the Spire.

The incident happened at approximately 6pm and left the man lying on the ground.

He appeared to have a head injury.

Members of the public rushed to the man’s aid and phoned emergency services.

Paramedics and gardai attended the scene and the injured man was taken away in an ambulance.

Following a short chase, officers arrested another man nearby on O’Connell Street.



Blood on the footpath on Talbot Street following the assault of a man on Wednesday evening

Dublin Live have contacted An Garda Siochana for comment.

Brian Adam
