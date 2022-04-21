Huawei Nova Y70 Plus: this new mid-range is half mobile, half power bank

Huawei has just announced a new mobile for its Nova series: the Huawei Nova Y70 Pluswith a Plus that probably refers to its large screen, with 6.75 inches diagonal.

The Huawei Nova Y70 Plus is part of Huawei’s new line of mid-range mobiles and stands out for incorporating a large capacity battery: 6,000 mAh and support for 22.5W fast charging.

Huawei Nova Y70 Plus data sheet

Huawei Nova Y70 Plus Screen LCD 6.75″

HD+ Dimensions and weight 168.3 x 77.7 x 8.98mm

199g Processor to be confirmed RAM 4GB Storage 128GB Frontal camera 8MP f/2.0 Rear camera 48MP f/1.8

5 MP f/2.2 UGA

2 MP f/2.4 bokeh Battery 6,000mAh

Fast charge 22.5W Operating system EMUI 12 connectivity 4G

Wi-Fi b/g/n

Bluetooth 5.1

jack Others side fingerprint reader Price 331 euros to change

A big mobile with a lot of battery

The Huawei Nova Y70 does not yet exist, but Huawei has decided to launch the series for the Plus model, predictably larger. It is not a giant mobile, but today the 6.75-inch screen is more than what we find in most terminals. As a result, we have a terminal with 168 mm height And it weighs almost 200 grams.

Huawei has not revealed the processor that is included in this Huawei Nova Y70 Plus, although we already know that whatever it is will have 4G connectivity. What we do know is that the terminal is put up for sale with a single version with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

As we mentioned before, the screen of the Huawei Nova Y70 Plus has a diagonal of 6.75 inches, being a LCD panel with HD+ resolution. The refresh rate is also maintained at the usual 60 Hz.

This screen mounts the front camera, 8 megapixels, in a drop-shaped notch, while behind the terminal includes a 48 megapixel triple camera. The module is similar to the pill of other recent Huawei mobiles, although with slightly less exaggerated lenses this time. The other lenses are a 5-megapixel wide angle and a 2-megapixel sensor for portrait mode.

The main attraction of the Huawei Nova Y70 Plus is in its battery with 6,000 mAh capacity that supports fast charging of 22.5W, while the thickness of the mobile is “contained” in less than 9 mm. The terminal is launched with EMUI 12 with a version of Android to be determined and includes the fingerprint reader on one side.

Huawei Nova Y70 Plus versions and prices

The Huawei Nova Y70 Plus is official for the moment in South Africa, and we do not know if it will reach other countries. It is available in the colors blue and black and has an official price of 5499 South African rands, which is 331 euros to change current.

