MobileAndroidTech News

Huawei Nova Y70 Plus: this new mid-range is half mobile, half power bank

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Huawei has just announced a new mobile for its Nova series: the Huawei Nova Y70 Pluswith a Plus that probably refers to its large screen, with 6.75 inches diagonal.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

The Huawei Nova Y70 Plus is part of Huawei’s new line of mid-range mobiles and stands out for incorporating a large capacity battery: 6,000 mAh and support for 22.5W fast charging.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

Huawei Nova Y70 Plus data sheet

Huawei Nova Y70 Plus
Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

Screen

LCD 6.75″
HD+

Dimensions and weight

168.3 x 77.7 x 8.98mm
199g

Processor

to be confirmed

RAM

4GB

Storage

128GB

Frontal camera

8MP f/2.0

Rear camera

48MP f/1.8
5 MP f/2.2 UGA
2 MP f/2.4 bokeh

Battery

6,000mAh
Fast charge 22.5W

Operating system

EMUI 12

connectivity

4G
Wi-Fi b/g/n
Bluetooth 5.1
jack

Others

side fingerprint reader

Price

331 euros to change

A big mobile with a lot of battery

The Huawei Nova Y70 does not yet exist, but Huawei has decided to launch the series for the Plus model, predictably larger. It is not a giant mobile, but today the 6.75-inch screen is more than what we find in most terminals. As a result, we have a terminal with 168 mm height And it weighs almost 200 grams.

Huawei has not revealed the processor that is included in this Huawei Nova Y70 Plus, although we already know that whatever it is will have 4G connectivity. What we do know is that the terminal is put up for sale with a single version with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Read:

They discover that OLED Smart TVs help you sleep better and lose weight

Novay70plus

As we mentioned before, the screen of the Huawei Nova Y70 Plus has a diagonal of 6.75 inches, being a LCD panel with HD+ resolution. The refresh rate is also maintained at the usual 60 Hz.

This screen mounts the front camera, 8 megapixels, in a drop-shaped notch, while behind the terminal includes a 48 megapixel triple camera. The module is similar to the pill of other recent Huawei mobiles, although with slightly less exaggerated lenses this time. The other lenses are a 5-megapixel wide angle and a 2-megapixel sensor for portrait mode.

novanova

The main attraction of the Huawei Nova Y70 Plus is in its battery with 6,000 mAh capacity that supports fast charging of 22.5W, while the thickness of the mobile is “contained” in less than 9 mm. The terminal is launched with EMUI 12 with a version of Android to be determined and includes the fingerprint reader on one side.

Huawei Nova Y70 Plus versions and prices

Novanonnn

The Huawei Nova Y70 Plus is official for the moment in South Africa, and we do not know if it will reach other countries. It is available in the colors blue and black and has an official price of 5499 South African rands, which is 331 euros to change current.

More information | huawei

Previous articleHow to remove iPhone screen lock
Next articleFootpath covered in blood after gruesome Dublin city centre incident
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Ireland

Footpath covered in blood after gruesome Dublin city centre incident

A man was left injured following an incident in Dublin city centre on Wednesday evening. The gruesome incident,...
Tech News

How to remove iPhone screen lock

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Tech News

The new Chrome Web Store badges will reward the best extensions

Google has announced changes to the Chrome Web Store that will make it easier to discover the best...
How to?

How to make money with TikTok and how much can you earn by uploading videos

TikTok is a social network where users can have the opportunity to enjoy content on different themes and...