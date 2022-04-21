Instagram wants to promote the use of hashtags. How will they do it?

Despite the fact that Instagram is one of the most successful social networks, to stay on top, it makes updates to its platform, so that the user can always enjoy the best user experience. Of course, not all the changes they make are well received, and now they are doing a test that is available to some users. When you search for a hashtag, Instagram shows you a page where you have three tabs, called Top, Reels, and Recents. But now, the last mentioned no longer appears. As we said, it is a test that, at the moment, only a few have. Instagram confirms its new hashtag system, currently in testing The company posted a message saying the following: “We are testing some new things to make hashtags as valuable as possible to people. We want to see if this helps people connect with more interesting and relevant content on hashtags, while also keeping them through what’s current.” Everything indicates that the company is working on the algorithms of the Top tab, so that this is the one that shows the most recent and trending publications. Taking into account the fact that the Recents tab is the least used, Instagram has decided to check the possible changes in the user experience if it is removed. Of course, there are users who do use this tab to find out the most current content of certain hashtags. Therefore, by removing this tab, Instagram could be taking a step back. Not long ago the application launched the option to have the chronological feed again, instead of showing the most interesting publications first, and thanks to this option, it is now much easier to know every new detail. Users appreciated this return, but now it is precisely this one that is going to be removed from the hashtag pages. And this is not the only change that comes to Instagram, the platform has also launched a function with which users will be able to find and help social causes through the use of hashtags. Instagram said in its announcement that: “People often turn to Instagram to make their voices heard, elevate causes, and bring communities together. They are eager to support the causes they hear about on Instagram and are always looking for new ways to take action.” Once you have before you the cause in which you want to help, you can access more information by clicking on the “Support” button. If you also want other users to have information about a particular campaign, you can share the hashtag page that led you to it and send it through a DM with the Spread the word button. Lastly, Instagram has also included the “Create a fundraiser” feature, whereby a user can collect money for a cause. >