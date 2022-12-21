GitHub Announces Project to Fund Open Source Software Developers with $20,000

THE platform GitHub announced the Accelerator program to fund 20 developers worldwide who maintain software projects with open source code. The initiative seeks to encourage this technology development segment. According to GitHub, the program will provide scholarship holders with a cash remuneration of US$ 20,000 (about R$ 103 thousand), being US$ 2 thousand (~R$ 10,364) per week Theover ten weeks, plus guidance from open source leaders.





Those selected will also receive tips on how to develop their projects and create long-lasting funding streams. In addition, fellows will receive support on using the platform, including using GitHub Codespaces and Copilot. In addition to individual contributors or maintainers of an open source project on GitHub, it will also be possible to register as a team (maximum 3 people) for a given software project under development.