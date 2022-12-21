GitHub Announces Project to Fund Open Source Software Developers with $20,000

THE platform GitHub announced the Accelerator program to fund 20 developers worldwide who maintain software projects with open source code. The initiative seeks to encourage this technology development segment.
According to GitHub, the program will provide scholarship holders with a cash remuneration of US$ 20,000 (about R$ 103 thousand), being US$ 2 thousand (~R$ 10,364) per week Theover ten weeks, plus guidance from open source leaders.
Those selected will also receive tips on how to develop their projects and create long-lasting funding streams. In addition, fellows will receive support on using the platform, including using GitHub Codespaces and Copilot.
In addition to individual contributors or maintainers of an open source project on GitHub, it will also be possible to register as a team (maximum 3 people) for a given software project under development.
Candidates must have an active online profile on GitHub, be in one of the regions supported by GitHub Sponsors, and not be a current employee of GitHub and/or any of its parent/subsidiary companies.
The first class of fellows will be announced in early February 2023, and the program itself will run from March 6, 2023 to May 12, 2023. in this website🇧🇷
According to GitHub’s annual Octoverse report, it is estimated that around 90% of the world’s companies use some form of open source software in their operations. And that’s why the company wants to encourage new ways for developers to grow.