Features that Android should copy from the iPhone

The best Android phones and iPhones, despite what many believe, have several features in common, but there are also certain points in which they differ. There are some features of Android 13, the latest version of the operating system, that are missing in iOS and vice versa. For this reason, it is interesting to analyze what those iPhone tools are that would make Android a more complete operating system.

Google’s operating system stands out for being efficient and fast, but some things in iOS would make it even better.

There are certain things about the iPhone that would make Android a more interesting platform for its user community. Here we will review them to know what it is and what they contribute.

– Focus modes: this iOS feature allows the person to generate specialized “Do Not Disturb” modes for various situations. This will produce one for each context, such as work, exercise, reading, dating, etc. Also, in each crafted mode, the individual will decide which contacts and apps to block.

– Universal communication applications: apps like iMessage and FaceTime are unrivaled right now. It would be interesting if Google made its applications (such as Google Message) a standard service that is available to all Android users.

– Separate notifications and settings: dividing each information center is a success. In iOS, the notifications section is opened by sliding down from the left, while the settings section is made from the right.

– Automatic shortcuts: Shortcuts make it possible to create application shortcuts to directly access fully customized routines, automations, and shortcuts, which is extremely useful. There are some third-party Android apps that can do this, but integrating it natively with the system would be very helpful.

– Spotlight search: iPhone has a search engine that is used to find everything that is stored on the mobile. It will return results of contacts, applications, messages that are inside apps, photos, videos, notes, web pages, etc., it is extremely exhaustive.

– Shake to erase: an amazing feature, sometimes typing can be annoying on mobile, thinking about this, Apple added the function of shaking the mobile to remove the last word that was typed. This speeds up the writing process because it does not require using more keys to eliminate the wrong term.