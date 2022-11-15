Pluto TV announces the arrival of six new channels in November for streaming

The free television streaming service Pluto TV announced the arrival of six channels in November, starting tomorrow, November 15th. The selection in question involves children’s options, films and Christmas content, with a view to the end of the year. According to the platform, The Fairly OddParents (channel 727), Beyblade (channel 335), Pluto TV Filmelier (channel 64) will be available, in addition to Pluto TV Cine Natal (channel 95), Pluto TV Clima de Natal (channel 96), Pluto TV Músicas de Christmas (channel 97).





The Christmas content pop-up channels will be available until January 6th. Also in November, Pluto TV also broadcast live yesterday, on Sunday (13), the MTV EMA 2022 through the MTV Pluto TV channel (channel 157). - Advertisement - Pluto TV currently offers more than 150 channels for Spanish-speaking countries and, in Europe, there are already more than 100 curated channels from over 185 content partners in the region with a library covering over 35,000 hours of content.

Pluto TV is available for free on iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, smart TVs, streaming devices, in addition to the platform’s own website. So, did you like Pluto TV’s latest additions? Tell us in the comments below!