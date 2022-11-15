Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftPluto TV announces the arrival of six new channels in November for...

Pluto TV announces the arrival of six new channels in November for streaming

Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Pluto TV announces the arrival of six new channels in November for streaming
- Advertisement -

The free television streaming service Pluto TV announced the arrival of six channels in November, starting tomorrow, November 15th. The selection in question involves children’s options, films and Christmas content, with a view to the end of the year.

According to the platform, The Fairly OddParents (channel 727), Beyblade (channel 335), Pluto TV Filmelier (channel 64) will be available, in addition to Pluto TV Cine Natal (channel 95), Pluto TV Clima de Natal (channel 96), Pluto TV Músicas de Christmas (channel 97).


The Christmas content pop-up channels will be available until January 6th. Also in November, Pluto TV also broadcast live yesterday, on Sunday (13), the MTV EMA 2022 through the MTV Pluto TV channel (channel 157).

- Advertisement -

Pluto TV currently offers more than 150 channels for Spanish-speaking countries and, in Europe, there are already more than 100 curated channels from over 185 content partners in the region with a library covering over 35,000 hours of content.

Pluto TV is available for free on iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, smart TVs, streaming devices, in addition to the platform’s own website.

So, did you like Pluto TV’s latest additions? Tell us in the comments below!

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage {width: 25%;} #appLogo {width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails {flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojasdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.lojalinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.lojas {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #size {display:none;}.lojas{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apps

Features that Android should copy from the iPhone

The best Android phones and iPhones, despite what many believe, have several features in...
Tech News

Tesla is canceling the installation of solar roofs

Tesla's solar roof is one of the products that attracted the most attention a...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.