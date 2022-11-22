Offer Alert: Samsung Galaxy S22 for R$ 2,999

The Galaxy S22, without a doubt, is one of the most popular top-of-the-line cell phones in the country. Samsung launched the device in the national market to compete with the Apple iPhone 13 and conquering it for its suggested price of R$ 5,999, but it is already possible to find it for much cheaper values in retail stores in Europe.
Now, the cell phone can be purchased at Americanas for only R$ 2,999, and this amount can be paid in up to 10 interest-free installments in the version with 128 GB of storage in black, white, pink or green.
The Galaxy S22 features a 6.1-inch 2nd generation Dynamic AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The display is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus, ensuring more resistance against drops. The front camera is 10 MP.
At the rear, its powerful rear set of three cameras delivers a main lens with a 50 MP sensor with Dual Pixel autofocus and optical stabilization (OIS), in addition to a wide-angle lens with a 12 MP sensor and a telephoto lens with a sensor. 10 MP, 3x optical zoom and optical stabilization.
The smartphone is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, one of the most advanced platforms of the moment that integrates an Adreno 730 GPU, 8 GB of RAM and versions of up to 256 GB of internal storage. The modem supports 5G frequencies, so it is compatible with the new generation of the mobile network.
The most compact of the trio is powered by a 3,700 mAh battery with 25-watt fast charging support. The handset will come out of the box without a charger and running Android 12 with One UI 4.0.
- 6.1 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display
- Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080) and 120 Hz refresh rate (10-120 Hz)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Platform
- Adreno 730 GPU
- 8 GB of RAM memory
- 128 or 256 GB of internal storage
- 5G support
- IP68 certified to resist liquids and dust
- 10 MP front camera (f/2.2), with Dual Pixel AF
- Triple rear camera:
- 50 MP main sensor (f/1.8), with Dual Pixel AF and OIS
- 12 MP ultrawide sensor (f/2.2; FF)
- 10 MP telephoto sensor (f/2.4; PD), with 3x optical zoom and OIS
- 3,700 mAh battery with 25W fast charging
- Dimensions: 70.6 x 146 x 7.6mm
- Weight: 168 grams
- Android 12 with OneUI 4
