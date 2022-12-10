The best Zelda-like games for mobile

- Advertisement -

Everyone who is a fan of Zelda knows that this mythical saga will never reach mobile phones, since, to have the experience of that title, you have to turn to Nintendo. Likewise, all is not lost because there are various Zelda-like games for smartphones. The good news is that they are very well done, on the same level as Pokémon-type video games and titles that are similar to Mario Bros.

Legend of Zelda doesn’t have a mobile game, but there are several similar games that do an excellent job of imitating it.

So, there are some Zelda-like games for mobile that have good gameplay, are fun, the worlds are well designed, and the graphics look great. Here we will give a list with the best of the best, we have gathered the perfect Legend of Zelda clones of today.

– Evoland 2: one of the most similar to Zelda, but it goes one step further. It has references of all kinds, some of the most notable are those of Final Fantasy and Metal Gear Solid. As for the gameplay, it is very complete, there is a lot to explore, the variety of weapons is great and the dungeons are a good challenge.

–Guardian Tales: both the world and the characters draw on Zelda, but the gameplay focuses on gacha-type games. The best of all is that there is a lot to do, each map is full of secrets, challenges and prizes that serve to improve the character’s abilities.

–Sparklite: made by the same editors of Evoland, which is good news. The gameplay is very retro, since it resembles what the GameBoy offered at the time, in addition, the user interface is player-friendly. As for the genre of Sparklite, it belongs to the world of roguelites. The title is complex, passing the level requires trial and error.

–Oceanhorn: the game mechanics are the same as those of Zelda and it is visually impressive. The plot consists of traveling through a set of islands to discover its secrets and conquer the dungeons. It is a complete video game that offers many hours of fun thanks to the complexity of its worlds.

–Swordigo: Visually, it resembles a video game that emerged from the Nintendo 64, so it looks like Zelda Ocarina of Time. It has multiple caves to explore, dungeons and towns full of unique characters that will tell the player the secret of the island where they live.