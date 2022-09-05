European Union wants manufacturers to deliver five years of updates for Android and iOS

In addition to requiring major smartphone companies to continue making parts for older devices, the European union also wants to change the standard for Android and iOS updates.
According to a text being voted on by the European Parliament, all manufacturers must offer up to five years of software updates. The rule imposes three years of Android or iOS version updates and two more years of security updates.
Another important detail is that manufacturers must deliver a security package within “maximum two months” after launch.
Apple is a reference when it comes to updates and nothing changes for the company. On the other hand, only Google and Samsung deliver such long support to their smartphones, and the Korean company even promises four versions of Android for some models.
The European Union also does not distinguish between entry-level smartphones and flagships, and this should mean that many manufacturers are forced to deliver updates for devices with very basic specifications.
In practice, the measure can make manufacturers give up selling simpler phones to prioritize only intermediaries and premium models.
For now, the manufacturers have not taken a position on this aspect of the text, but representatives of Apple and Samsung did not like the idea of making parts for older smartphones.
In addition, if approved, the regulation should make many Chinese manufacturers stop selling their smartphones in Europe.
The European Commission text is currently receiving public feedback. If approved, it goes into effect until the end of the year and the rules start to take effect 12 months after their publication. That is, at the end of 2023.
