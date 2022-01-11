eSIM in Spain: all operators, compatible devices, prices and conditions (2022)

ESIM technology has been around for a few years now. It was in February 2016 that the GSMA published its specifications and, since then, various devices have adopted this technology. But nevertheless, not all Spanish operators have eSIM. It is expected that this year there will be movements in this regard and, therefore, in this article we collect all the options available today.

Below, you can find all the operators that offer eSIM to their users, their conditions and prices. This article is constantly updated, so in the event that something changes or an operator launches its eSIM service, we will reflect it as soon as possible. With that said, let’s get started.

What is an eSIM card?

Vodafone

Vodafone offers the eSIM service at any rate. If you have a physical SIM card and want to change to an eSIM, there is no cost to activate and change the card. However, if you have an eSIM and want to change to a physical SIM, the price to pay is five euros. Supported devices are as follows:

compatible models Manzana iPhone XS, XS Max, Xr and higher iPad Pro (WiFi + 4g) 3rd generation or higher iPad Air (WiFi + 4G) 3rd generation or higher iPad (WiFi + 4G) 7th generation or higher iPad mini (WiFi + 4G) or higher samsung Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G and S21 + Ultra 5G Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Fold2 5G and Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Samsung Galaxy Watch Google Google Pixel 2 and 2XL

Google Pixel 3, 3XL, 3a and 3a XL

Google Pixel 4, 4a and 4 XL

Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 6 huawei Huawei P40, P40 + and Mate 40 Pro Huawei P50

Another option is that you want to use the eSIM to have your number and rate (data, minutes and SMS) on the other compatible devices you have, such as a smart watch. For this it is necessary to use the OneNumber service. This is compatible with a maximum of four different devices and the conditions are as follows:

With the Home Unlimited rates you have a free OneNumber included. If you activate another OneNumber, you will pay it at its usual price, that is, five euros per month for smartwatches, tablets and secondary phones and one euro per month for Alexa. The first month is free.

All other rates include one month of free OneNumber service on any connected device. Then you will have the service at its usual price, five euros per month for smartwatches, tablets and secondary phones and one euro per month for Alexa with the first month free.

on any connected device. Then you will have the service at its usual price, five euros per month for smartwatches, tablets and secondary phones and one euro per month for Alexa with the first month free. The OneNumber service is a subscription and as such, has no commitment to stay.

Another aspect to note is that not all devices are compatible. According to Vodafone, compatible devices are as follows:

COMPATIBLE MODELS MANZANA Apple Watch (GPS + 4G): Series 3 onwards SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch (4G / LTE) onwards Other smartwatches WearOS smartwatches with 4G Any smartwatch with 4G PHONES OR TABLETS Any phone or tablet with SIM / eSIM ALEXA SPEAKERS Amazon Echo compatible with OneNumber

Movistar

Movistar, like Vodafone, allows us to use eSIM both on our main device and on a second device through the MultiSIM service. The eSIM for the main device is free if we talk about a new line, but if we want change our physical SIM for an eSIM we will have to pay 14.5 euros.

Regarding compatible devices, the Movistar list is as follows:

compatible models Manzana iPhone XS, Xr and later iPad Pro and later samsung Samsung Galaxy S20 and S21 family Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Family Samsung Galaxy Fold and Flip Samsung Galaxy Watch and Active2 motorola Motorola Razr Motorola Razr 5G huawei Huawei P40 Family oppo OPPO Watch xplora Xplora X5 Play

As regards the MultiSIM serviceIt is a service that allows you to have up to four SIM or eSIM cards with the same phone number and the same conditions of our rate. This service consists of a main line and up to three associated lines, and it should be noted that each associated card data is limited to 20 GB (in the event that the rate is higher, obviously).

The price of the MultiSIM service is eight euros a month regardless of the number of associated cards and has no commitment to stay.

Orange

We continue with Orange. Like the two operators mentioned above, Orange allows you to have the eSIM in the main device and / or in the secondary devices through the MultiSIM service. For the main device, you can request to change a physical SIM for an eSIM and its price is five euros. Supported devices for trunk lines are as follows:

MANZANA iPhone XS, XS Max and Xr onwards iPad mini 2020 Cellular iPad Pro 11 and 12.9 (2019) Cellular iPad Air (2019) Cellular iPad (2019) Cellular Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Fold Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, S20, S20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21 + 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Huawei Huawei P40 and P40 Pro Motorola Motorola Razr Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL

On the other hand, Orange offers the service MultiSIM, mainly focused on smartwatches. So much so that speed limited to 1 Mbps, a speed that, according to Orange, is “adequate for the use of smartwatches.” The price of this service is 2.95 euros per month plus five euros of activation fee. The conditions are these:

Compatible with all rates (except 4G at Orange’s home).

Monthly fee for the first MultiSIM at zero euros per month in the Love Familia Total, Love Familia Sin Límites, Love Familia Esencial 2017, Love Sin Límites, Go Top, Go Up and Go Play 2017 rates.

No fixed term.

If we want to eliminate the 1 Mbps limitation (for example, because we want to use MultiSIM on a tablet), we can contract the service MultiSIM Max Speed which costs five euros a month.

Regarding compatible devices for secondary lines, Orange’s listing is as follows:

compatible models Manzana Apple Watch Series 3 (Cellular) onwards samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G onwards huawei Huawei Watch 2 montblanc Montblanc Summit 2+ 4G oppo OPPO Watch fossil Fossil Gen5 LTE

Pepephone

Pepephone does not have multiSIM serviceIt simply allows the user to choose an eSIM instead of a physical SIM. Thus, it is a service designed by and for smartphones, so those users who have a smart watch or another secondary device will have to wait.

Users can request the eSIM when registering or portability. In the same way, those who already have a SIM and want an eSIM, all they have to do is ask for a duplicate SIM. According to Pepephone, its eSIM is compatible with all phones that have eSIM.

Yoigo

Yoigo’s case is similar to Pepehone’s. It does not have MultiSIM service, at least for now, which is why the eSIM is only compatible with our main device. The eSIM is free for new registrations and portabilities, as well as for existing users. Those who have a physical eSIM and want an eSIM, simply they will have to request it from the operator at no cost.

As for compatible devices, the list offered by the company is as follows:

compatible models Manzana iPhone 11 onwards samsung Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Family Samsung Galaxy S20 family Samsung Galaxy S21 family Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Flip family Samsung Galaxy Watch4 oppo OPPO Reno6 Pro OPPO Find X3 Pro

O2

O2 is the next operator that concerns us. Like Vodafone, Orange and Movistar, O2 offers users eSIM and MultiSIM. The eSIM is free for company users, as well as for new registrations. According to O2, the list of eSIM-compatible devices is as follows:

compatible models Manzana iPhone XS, Xr and later iPad Pro (Cellular) and later samsung Samsung Galaxy S20 family Samsung Galaxy Note20 Family Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Flip Samsung Galaxy Watch and Watch Active2 motorola Motorola Razr Motorola Razr 5G huawei Huawei P40 Family

Regarding the MultiSIM service, O2 allows have up to three SIM or eSIM cards of the same mobile line. The service is priced at five euros per month regardless of the number of additional cards and can be contracted for any O2 mobile line (additional main or mobile only).

O2 hasn’t revealed the supported devices, but it does expressly mention the Apple Watch. However, it can be expected that it will be compatible with any device that supports eSIM, such as a tablet or smartwatch from a brand other than Apple.

Jazztel

Jazztel also has eSIM. However, it is a service designed for our main device, since the MultiSIM service all compatible devices and are next: