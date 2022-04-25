Elon Musk uploads his offer on Twitter and is about to complete the purchase

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

It seemed that the waters had cooled in terms of the offer made by Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, among other companies, to get 100% of the shares of Twitter 10 days ago now. However, a new twist in this Social Media soap opera brings the South African tycoon closer to completing the acquisition.

Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter could be completed today

And it is that despite the fact that Elon Musk had indicated that the 43,000 million dollars that he offered for the company would be “his best and last offer”, apparently he would have reached offer up to 46,500 million, guarantee with which it counts to launch the hostile takeover bid on Twitter, in order to try to convince the shareholders and finally take over the company.

In this sense, Musk, in addition to his personal money, would have the support of Morgan Stanley and other financing firms, which would provide him with up to 25.5 billion dollars through various loans and lines of credit.

According to various US media, including the agency Reutersthe purchase could materialize today, after the manager has spent much of the night meeting with the Board of Directors and the sale agreements are being negotiated.

Apparently, Musk convinced some of the company’s most relevant investors last Friday by holding a long video call with them and now he is finalizing the fringes of the agreement with the Board of Directors which, curiously, only a week ago indicated that it would stop Musk using the “poison pill” techniquewhich consists of selling cheaper shares to other people to prevent Musk from taking over all the titles.

However, the Board now appears to have “recommended” shareholders to accept Musk’s offer of $54.20 per share and, although the deal could ultimately be postponed, it appears to be closer than ever to being signed. .

After learning of this situation, Twitter shares have risen 4.5% as markets opened in the United States.

During these 10 days since his first offer was made, Musk has not stopped tweeting – on the platform he has more than 81 million followers – and has been pointing out what some of his proposals would be if it is done with the social network.

In addition to establishing “Twitter as a place where free speech truly reigns,” Musk has also shown support for the launch of an edit tweet button. Likewise, he noted, “If our Twitter bid succeeds, we will either beat the spam bots or die trying.”

