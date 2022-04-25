Tech News

Twitter and Elon Musk would already be close to the agreement

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

After weeks of positions that seemed quite opposed, and by surprise for many of us who have been following the process, it seems that the board of directors of Twitter and Elon Musk would be quite close to reaching an agreement. Anyone would say that just a few days ago the executives of the social network chose to shield themselves from the takeover bid with the much-mentioned poison pill, and that Musk dedicated himself to threatening them with reducing their salaries to zero dollars if he took control.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

And it is that, as we can read in Yahoo! Finance, The board met yesterday, Sunday, to analyze Elon Musk’s proposal in detail. and, after having contacted him, they have stated that the agreement could be very close. According to several related sources, the review of the economic terms presented by the billionaire before the SEC to demonstrate his ability to pay for the purchase would have been the element that has made them change their minds.

Read:

Expand your Wi-Fi network effortlessly with the FRITZ! Repeater 2400 from AVM

And this is a bit surprising, really, because the activation of the poison pill it implied that they already took for granted that the operation, economically, was feasible. Perhaps the difference has been given by the fact that the total capital that Musk can dispose of, as evidenced by the documentation he has presented, is well above the figure initially raised, that is, when the proposal was first raised. Twitter buy option. According to some analysts, Musk underestimated the value of Twitter with his first launch.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

Twitter and Elon Musk would already be close to the agreement

Thus, with the Twitter board satisfied with the economic terms of the offer, it seems that the main stumbling block would already be solved. However, as we could imagine and confirmed by these sourcesthere is still a part of the negotiation pendingin which they will have to define everything from the deadlines for the various phases of the purchase operation to the guarantees that will protect both parties if the other is unable or unwilling to complete the acquisition process.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

Nothing is certain at this point, we already know that even in its final phase, an acquisition process can derail and end in nothing. However, the fact that the Twitter board of directors sees the agreement so close, added to the interest shown by Musk to take control of the social network, they seem pretty clear signs that, soon, they will finish putting the points on the i’sthe champagne bottles will be uncorked and Musk will become a little less billionaire but, in return, he will become the owner of Twitter.

Previous articleLidl Ireland to open giant new store in Dublin
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Ireland

Lidl Ireland to open giant new store in Dublin

Lidl Ireland has announced that it has received permission for a new €14 million store to be built...
Reviews

Realme Book Prime, análisis: este es el portátil con el que Realme entra de lleno en la pelea con los mejores equipos para productividad

La apuesta de esta marca china en el mercado de los ordenadores portátiles es sólida. Competir...
Smart Gadgets

This will be the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro, great rival of the Apple Watch

It seems that huawei is going to put all the meat on the grill in the event...
Apps

Instagram copies the templates for the Reels to TikTok

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...