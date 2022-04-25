Realme Narzo 50 Prime – a budget phone with an excellent display.

the signature Realme It is advancing by leaps and bounds in the telephony sector, and one of the reasons why it has become one of the favorites is its magnificent quality-price ratio, to which are added its hidden tricks in the interface. . It is precisely thanks to these that we can further squeeze the many possibilities that Realme offers.

Last September 2021, the company based in Guangdong, China, launched two terminals on the market, the Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i, the first mentioned being the only one that reached national territory. And to this is added a new model, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime.

Realme’s new terminal has a LCD screen and Full HD+ resolutionon the back we find a 50 megapixel triple camera module and a superior battery, of course, all this at a very competitive price.

The new Realme Narzo 50A Prime

Another change that can be seen in the new member of the Realme Narzo family, is its finish with kevlar pattern. Also, if we pay attention to its specifications, we can see that these are a mix of its brothers, the Narzo 50A and the Narzo 50i. Of course, it has a big difference with these, and it is its processor, this being Unisoc T612 12nm octa-core, with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storagewhich can be expanded by using microSD.

Design of the Realme Narzo 50A Prime Realme

The new one Realme Narzo 50A Prime screen is another of the clear advantages over its siblings, because as we mentioned at the beginning, it has Full HD+ resolution, in addition to 180 Hz. The diagonal of this screen is 6.6 inches, and there is a notch on it. drop shape with the 8 MP selfie camera.

As for its aesthetics, the Realme Narzo 50A Primo offers an attractive design. On its back, it has a triple camera module, the main one being 50 MP, and the other two a monochrome and macro.

With respect to battery of the new Realme terminal, we can ensure that this is one of its strengths, having a capacity of 5,000 mAh, accompanied by a fast charge of 18W. It also has a minijack, a fingerprint reader on the side and Android 11.

Availability and price of the Realme Narzo 50A Prime

For the moment, yesOnly some Asian countries have had the presentation of the Realme Narzo 50A Prime, such as Thailand, Indonesia and India, and it is unknown if it will be released internationally. As for the options that are available, these are in blue and black, and of course, with very affordable prices.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime with 4GB of RAM and 64 GB: about 118 euros to change.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime with 4GB of RAM and 128 GB: about 150 euros to change.

