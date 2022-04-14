Dublin weather: Met Eireann forecast ‘unsettled’ conditions for Easter weekend as temperatures soar

Met Eireann have forecast “unsettled” weather conditions for the coming days.

Rain is set to hit Ireland during Easter weekend but temperatures will reach the high teens.

Today, Met Eireann has forecast “scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle” that will mainly affect the western half the country.

It will be “mostly dry” elsewhere with occasional patches of light rain and a few brighter spells.

Temperatures will reach 12-16 degrees and it will be warmest in the east.

Here’s the forecast for the rest of the week:

Tonight

“Tonight will be quite cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle becoming more widespread and turning persistent in places.

“Some patchy mist and fog will develop also. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.

Good Friday

“Good Friday will start mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

“It will brighten up and become drier through the day with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers developing. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees in a light southerly or variable breeze.

Saturday

“Becoming cloudier on Saturday with scattered patches of light rain to start.

“More persistent rain will spread over the western half of the country through the day. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Easter Sunday

“Rain will clear to the east early on Easter Sunday.

“It will be followed from the west by widespread showers, turning heavy at times in the afternoon with the chance of hail. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees, but turning cooler as the rain clears. Breezy in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.”

