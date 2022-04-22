Apple, exhausted by the chip crisis, wants to emancipate itself from China | Rumor

It would have stalled for two years, Apple, before admitting they can’t take it anymore, and deciding to take action. In Cupertino, the idea of ​​at least partially disengaging from China would have been born in 2020, when Covid gave a taste of the earthquake that it would have been able to cause without looking at anyone, neither ordinary people nor larger companies and apparently invulnerable. Like Apple, which at the first signs of production stops caused by lockdowns would have started to think abouthypothesis of taking part of the product development out of China. According to the story of Kuo, who always follows the events of Apple from close range, in Cupertino, however, the idea has always remained the same, “a proposal”if we also want far-fetched. “However – writes the analyst – after the last Chinese lockdown, to reduce the risks associated with the procurement of components, that of creating a new base for product development outside China is no longer a proposal, but a plan [vero e proprio]”. The recent Chinese lockdown has complicated the production of Apple products, mainly the new MacBook Pro and iPhone SE.





Apple's production for years it is highly dependent on China. Foxconn is Chinese, by far the main player involved in assembling Apple gadgets, and most of the companies that produce the components that end up in Foxconn's lines are Chinese. Among these, for some time, there is also Buoys, manufacturer – Chinese – dei OLED display that give life to most of the "standard" iPhone 13 that are giving Apple a lot of satisfaction.

THE DIFFICULTIES IN PRODUCING OLEDS FOR IPHONES 13