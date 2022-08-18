“Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” arrives in theaters in Latin America: Goku, Vegeta and friends in their best form

“For 25 years, at conventions, we’ve had a consistent audience. First they were children, then they grew up and became teenagers. Later they became adults and continued to come to the conventions but already married. And now there is a group of fans who are children again. Yes, the fandom has been renewed because they inherited it from their parents,” he explained. Mario Castaneda, the renowned dubbing actor who does the voice of Goku to TechSmart about the revival of ball in the last 10 years. With this movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Herostrengthens and manages to capitalize on this new group of fans and promises new stories for them, something that is evident in the film.

The film presents two novelties: they work together again Piccolo Y Gohan as protagonists and a long time passed between one film and another. Almost four years. This enables us to finally move forward and it is something that the movie does, but not on the same old ground where Goku and Vegeta have to fight a new, even more powerful rival, but rather it expands and talks about the rest of the characters. That did feel like an evolution for the story in general.

The story focuses again on the Red Patrol, an evil organization that was destroyed at the time by Goku, but now has new members who have been responsible for creating the most powerful androids known as Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, which will be presented to society as superheroes. However, his creators mistold him the story and see the Z Fighters as enemies. They start by attacking Piccolo, Gohan and others, those who are on Earth. What is the true objective of this renewed Red Ribbon Army? According to the official synopsis, “with evil stalking the world, now is the time to wake up. Wake up superhero!”, and explicitly refers to Gohan and his teacher, Piccolo.

The advances of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero revealed that the story takes place several years after the events of the anime and movie Broli. In her, Gohan Y Piccolo they have not been training during this stage, something that has made their teacher very angry and that puts him in a position to take action on the matter, and there finally the viewers will meet one of their favorite characters again and remember not only the stories of his origins, but why he is, for many, the best character in the saga (whoever writes to them adds to that list). Even for Akira Toriyama, who has always said that Piccolo is his favorite of the Z Fighters.

Continuing with Toriyama, he actively participated in the new feature film and even gave enough notes in the press campaign to promote it. On the other hand, the controversy over CGI animation ended up being quite attractive after the first criticisms and although the 2D process is missed, a fundamental characteristic in the history of dragon ball, is not distant to the eyes in the show. Moreover, at certain times the resource is used quite well.

Regarding the performance, on the opening day in Japan, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero sold nearly twice as many tickets as Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The former surpassed 200,000 tickets and the latter had sold 111,000 tickets on its debut. superhero it also ranked first at the box office on the first Saturday in theaters and managed to close in on $5 million. However, the premiere month has already passed and it is far, at least in Japan, from achieving what the previous ones did, but the international premiere is still missing, which is where it could also be more successful due to the animation style and the story changes for this part.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero opens in theaters in on Thursday, August 18.

