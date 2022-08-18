Android Auto: Blank screen issue with Galaxy S22 is fixed in update

Update (8/18/2022) – HA

The Auto app for cars has been experiencing an issue with the S22 since the launch of Samsung’s lineup earlier this year. In this case, users complained of several problems, but in particular one in which the screen was , not showing any appsbut only the Android Auto bottom bar controls. Even after Google updates, which made other fixes, this hurdle persisted in hundreds of comments on Google forums, and now the company says the problem has been fully resolved. In May, the company’s update to Android Auto 7.7 already brought some improvements in this regard, but now the problem seems to have been addressed more frontally in the update released earlier this week.

For some users, the fix apparently worked, with Android Auto versions 7.7 and 7.8 restoring compatibility between the Galaxy S22 and various cars and flagships. However, there are still some reports of problems, such as those that claim that the latest updates have stopped Android Auto support on their devices where they previously operated. With that, if the Galaxy S22 may have been privileged this time, Google still has a lot of work to do to make the application stable for all users.

In May, Android Auto received system interface changes, split screen function and new shortcuts. Among them, the possibility of using the application in both horizontal and vertical screens. Prior to this fix, some functions and buttons could have problems depending on the display format. One of the changes implemented is in the system’s support for media centers of different sizes and orientations, allowing Android Auto to be used both in horizontal and vertical screens. Prior to this fix, some functions and buttons could fail depending on the display format.

Original text (5/18/2022)

Android Auto receives update that fixes problems with the Samsung Galaxy S22 line

Since its launch, users have reported that the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup had some issues with the Android Auto app. - Advertisement - A frequent bug caused phones to just charge instead of projecting the Android Auto UI into the infotainment system. Fortunately, a new update appears to have resolved the issue.

Google has released the beta version 7.7 of Android Auto which appears to solve the cable connection issues of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra. If you want to test it, just download and install the APK with the latest version of the application.

However, the new update appears to have introduced a new issue. Some users report that the infotainment system screen goes black after connecting, but it is not related to the Galaxy S22 line, as the main reports are from Google Pixel mobile users, with the device even restarting on its own. Google has not yet acknowledged the issue in its IssueTracker, but from the volume of reports, this should not be long in coming. A new update to the stable version should be released soon and fix the bugs. Last week, Android Auto received system interface changes, split screen function and new shortcuts. Among them, the possibility of using the application in both horizontal and vertical screens. Prior to this fix, some functions and buttons could have problems depending on the display format.

