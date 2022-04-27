Premieres arriving at Movistar + in May 2022: series, movies and documentaries

Little by little, the premieres that the different streaming video platforms have prepared for the month of May 2022 are unraveling. We tell you the most interesting things that you are going to enjoy in Movistar+ which, as always, has a good number of novelties that attract attention.

The truth is that the service is quite loaded with interesting premieres and arrivals in what has to do with the new seasons in the series. An example of the quality of what you will find on Movistar+ in this month of May 2022 is the film the good boss and the first season of The man who fell to Earth. Nothing bad.

All the premieres that arrive at Movistar +

We go on to indicate by means of a list everything that you are going to be able to find in this service in the event that you have an account with which to enjoy its entire database of multimedia contents which, the truth, is the widest. This is what is released:

sets

One of the great arrivals on the platform is The Man Who Fell to Earth, which opens on May 9. this creation dystopian is a drama that seeks to show the world from a different point of view in a science fiction environment. Very well executed and interpreted. It will surely end up hooking you.

The rest of the releases that you can enjoy on Movistar+ are the ones listed below:

Harry Palmer: The Ipcress File: May 2

Outlander: Season Six on May 2

Showtrial (complete): May 11

Better Call Saul: Season Six -Part One- May 24

The Blacklist: Season 9 May 28

Films

As we have indicated before, the most interesting arrival on the platform in this section is The Good Pattern on May 27. Interpreted by Javier Bardem, an excellent film that has triumphed in the Goya 2022 and that will make you have a good time seeing what the life of Javier Blanco, director of Básculas Blanco, was like. It will surprise you.

The Other options that you will find as a novelty in Movistar + in what has to do with the movies are the ones that we list below:

The land of children: May 3 on M+ Premieres

My Beautiful Baghdad: May 4th on M+ Premieres

God, why are you such an idiot?: May 4 on M+ Premieres

Halloween Kills: May 6 at M+ Premieres 2

South of Heaven: May 7 on M+ Premieres 2

A second: May 10 on M + Premieres

Mom or dad: May 10 on M+ Premieres

The last survivors: May 14 on M+ Premieres

Pleasure: May 1 on M+ Premieres

Years of drought: May 20 on M+ Premieres

Supernova: May 21 at M+ Premieres

Blue Bayou: May 22 on M+ Premieres 2

Petite Maman: May 24 on M+ Premieres

The good boss: May 27 on M+ Premieres

The wolf and the lion: May 28 on M+ Premieres

A mocking spirit: May 29 on M+ Premieres

The pact: May 31 at M+ Premieres

The planet: May 31 at M+ Premieres

documentaries

This is the best that you will find new on the platform in this type of content that from time to time is very worth enjoying: