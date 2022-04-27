Premieres arriving at Movistar + in May 2022: series, movies and documentaries

Little by little, the premieres that the different streaming video platforms have prepared for the month of May 2022 are unraveling. We tell you the most interesting things that you are going to enjoy in Movistar+ which, as always, has a good number of novelties that attract attention.
The truth is that the service is quite loaded with interesting premieres and arrivals in what has to do with the new seasons in the series. An example of the quality of what you will find on Movistar+ in this month of May 2022 is the film the good boss and the first season of The man who fell to Earth. Nothing bad.
All the premieres that arrive at Movistar +
We go on to indicate by means of a list everything that you are going to be able to find in this service in the event that you have an account with which to enjoy its entire database of multimedia contents which, the truth, is the widest. This is what is released:
sets
One of the great arrivals on the platform is The Man Who Fell to Earth, which opens on May 9. this creation dystopian is a drama that seeks to show the world from a different point of view in a science fiction environment. Very well executed and interpreted. It will surely end up hooking you.
The rest of the releases that you can enjoy on Movistar+ are the ones listed below:
- Harry Palmer: The Ipcress File: May 2
- Outlander: Season Six on May 2
- Showtrial (complete): May 11
- Better Call Saul: Season Six -Part One- May 24
- The Blacklist: Season 9 May 28
Films
As we have indicated before, the most interesting arrival on the platform in this section is The Good Pattern on May 27. Interpreted by Javier Bardem, an excellent film that has triumphed in the Goya 2022 and that will make you have a good time seeing what the life of Javier Blanco, director of Básculas Blanco, was like. It will surprise you.
The Other options that you will find as a novelty in Movistar + in what has to do with the movies are the ones that we list below:
- The land of children: May 3 on M+ Premieres
- My Beautiful Baghdad: May 4th on M+ Premieres
- God, why are you such an idiot?: May 4 on M+ Premieres
- Halloween Kills: May 6 at M+ Premieres 2
- South of Heaven: May 7 on M+ Premieres 2
- A second: May 10 on M + Premieres
- Mom or dad: May 10 on M+ Premieres
- The last survivors: May 14 on M+ Premieres
- Pleasure: May 1 on M+ Premieres
- Years of drought: May 20 on M+ Premieres
- Supernova: May 21 at M+ Premieres
- Blue Bayou: May 22 on M+ Premieres 2
- Petite Maman: May 24 on M+ Premieres
- The good boss: May 27 on M+ Premieres
- The wolf and the lion: May 28 on M+ Premieres
- A mocking spirit: May 29 on M+ Premieres
- The pact: May 31 at M+ Premieres
- The planet: May 31 at M+ Premieres
documentaries
This is the best that you will find new on the platform in this type of content that from time to time is very worth enjoying:
- Fashion Babylon: May 5
- Fearless: Women Against Putin: May 9
- How to survive a pandemic: May 12
- Ukraine: Women in War: May 16
- The Sparks Brothers: May 18
- John Huston, A Free Soul: May 19
- Navalni: The Man Putin Couldn’t Kill: May 21
- Anthony Bourdain: A Chef Around the World: May 26
- The Rise of the Nazis: Season Two on May 30
