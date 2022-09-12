Disney+ released the trailer for the sci-fi anthology series “Tales of The Jedi”

Tales of the Jedi (The Jedi Chronicles) is an upcoming American created by Dave Philoni Y charles murray for streaming service +. It is part of the franchise starwars and explore different Jedi characters from the time of the prequel trilogy. The animated series is produced by Lucasfilm Animation.

tales of the jedi It consists of six episodes divided into two “paths”: one that follows the character Ahsoka Tano at various times in her life and another that shows the character Count Dooku, before his fall to the dark side of the force.

First images of the trailer for “Tales of the Jedi”. (DisneyPlus)

The official trailer in Spanish begins by saying “There is life everywhere, but you must face death, respect it, do not fear it.” This is the message that can be seen while first looking at a brilliant natural paradise full of green and tranquil mountains. And immediately, you are transported to a gloomy environment, with many people holding candles, attending a silent funeral. However, ipso facto, the trailer continues to show a large and fearful cat in front of a Jedi baby who calms him by placing her small hand on the beast’s forehead.

“Jedi, Ahsoka is a Jedi”; says an older Jedi as she gazes at the beautiful face of the cute, wide-eyed orange baby (future warrior), who is being held by her mother and her father behind her. From there, moments of growth, recognition, hope and struggle will come for them.

released-the-trailer-for-the-sci-fi-anthology-series-Tales.jpeg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> First images of “Tales of the Jedi”, a story by Dave Filoni. (Star Wars) released-the-trailer-for-the-sci-fi-anthology-series-Tales.jpeg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

Tales of the Jedi forms a story of two paths with a single destination in which the constant struggle and darkness will be part of their lives.

Liam Neeson (Relentless search), Michael Richardson (Revenge), Janina Gavanker (The way back), matt lanter (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) Y Ashley Eckstein (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) voice the story, which uses the same animation style as the previous series of Philoni, Star Wars: The Clone Wars. As it turned out, Dave Philoni began writing this series while working on the starwars, The Mandalorianand revealed the first official details about it in May of this year.

“Tales of the Jedi” was one of the big stars at D23. (DisneyPlus)

Chapter one is titled “Life and Death” and shows the birth of Ahsoka Tano, who is later seen with her mother on their first hunting outing.

During the D23 that has been taking place this weekend (via DiscussingFilm), on the morning of September 10, the official launch of the first trailer for this series was made, which brings together well-known characters, but at different stages of their lives. wait for her in DisneyPlus!

