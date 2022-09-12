Amazon launches the first edition of Saldão do Cliente with more than 30,000 offers

During the promotional period, the retailer will sell its own products, such as the Fire TV Stick, and items from various categories, such as Books, Electronics, and Home and Kitchen, at lower prices. In addition, different discount coupons will be released every day, exclusively through the Amazon app.

To celebrate Customer Day – September 15th – announced the of Saldão do , an event that will take place between September 12th and 16th and will feature more than 30,000 offers.

Amazon Prime members will also have exclusive deals on select items. Saldão do Cliente will also promote the TV Store, with a new selection of products related to this category, not to mention a variety of brands and models, such as SEMP, TCL and LG. This section can be accessed at this link.

“At Amazon, we are obsessed with our customers, and there’s nothing better than extending the Customer Day celebration to an entire week of promotions. Between the 12th and 16th, we will bring new offers daily to Amazon.com.br customers, in addition to exclusive coupons in the Amazon app.” A high-quality webcam that is a hit on Indiegogo Juliana Sztrajtman Electronics and Consumer Goods Retail Director at Amazon in Europe

- Advertisement -

If this is your first purchase on the website or in the app, items sent by Amazon will have free shipping – a benefit also granted to Prime members. Payments can be made by credit cards, prepaid, Pix and bank slips. Consumers can still pay in up to 10 interest-free installments – or up to 12 installments for Amazon Devices.