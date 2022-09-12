Amazon launches the first edition of Saldão do Cliente with more than 30,000 offers

To celebrate Customer Day – September 15th – amazon announced the first edition of Saldão do cliente, an event that will take place between September 12th and 16th and will feature more than 30,000 offers.
During the promotional period, the retailer will sell its own products, such as the Fire TV Stick, and items from various categories, such as Books, Electronics, and Home and Kitchen, at lower prices. In addition, different discount coupons will be released every day, exclusively through the Amazon app.
Amazon Prime members will also have exclusive deals on select items. Saldão do Cliente will also promote the TV Store, with a new selection of products related to this category, not to mention a variety of brands and models, such as SEMP, TCL and LG. This section can be accessed at this link.
“At Amazon, we are obsessed with our customers, and there’s nothing better than extending the Customer Day celebration to an entire week of promotions. Between the 12th and 16th, we will bring new offers daily to Amazon.com.br customers, in addition to exclusive coupons in the Amazon app.”
Juliana Sztrajtman
Electronics and Consumer Goods Retail Director at Amazon in Europe
If this is your first purchase on the website or in the app, items sent by Amazon will have free shipping – a benefit also granted to Prime members. Payments can be made by credit cards, prepaid, Pix and bank slips. Consumers can still pay in up to 10 interest-free installments – or up to 12 installments for Amazon Devices.
- Amazon Devices: Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick;
- Books: up to 40% off, in addition to offers on physical books with the best reviews, especially Nova Fronteira, Editora 34, Panini, Seguinte and Editora Rocco;
- Computers and IT: offers include notebooks and mice, with emphasis on the Acer, Logitech, Multilaser and HP brands;
- Personal Care: offers on Hygiene and Personal Care products, highlighting the brands Dermacyd, Nexcare, Johnson’s and Black Skull supplements;
- Electronics, TV and Audio: offers on LG and TLC TVs in the TV Store; discounts on items for the i2Go connected home; in addition to items such as tablets, speakers and routers, from brands such as Samsung, Philips and Positivo;
- Video Games: offers in games, with emphasis on PlayStation;
- Kitchen: offers on kitchen utensils and items such as mugs and casseroles from brands such as Le Creuset, Euro Home, Le Cook, Midea and Consul;
- Fashion: up to 30% off men’s backpacks and watches; 20% discount on men’s sunglasses; sale of men’s t-shirts. Among the prominent brands are Havaianas, Basically, Hang Loose and Fila. In addition to offers on Crocs and women’s flip-flops and last pairs of Fila, Puma and Skechers;
- Toys: offers in puzzles, toys and games with emphasis on the Grow, Funko and Marvel brands;
- Baby: discount on toys and baby hygiene products, with emphasis on the Buba, Elka, Fischer Price and Johnson’s Baby brands;
- Stationery: offers in notebooks, binders and pens from the Tilibra, Cícero and Stabilo brands;
- Food and Beverages: discounts on coffees, teas and energy drinks, with emphasis on the Nespresso, Desinchá, 3 Corações and Red Bull brands;
- Tools and Construction: product offerings from brands such as Vonder and 3M;
- Beauty: promotions on lipsticks and hair masks from brands such as Tracta, Chloé, Truss and Lola Cosmetics;
- Home: discounts on robot vacuum cleaners, bed and bath linens and various products from brands such as iRobot, Lyor, Buddemeyer and Santista;
- DVDs: Offers on drama DVDs;
- Pet Shop: offers on dog toys, beauty, hygiene and pet care products. Highlight for the GermanHart and Furacão Pet brands;
- Films and Music: discounts on Rimo and Estúdio Warner items;
- Sports, Adventure and Leisure: offers on bicycles, thermal cups and tents from the Caloi, Stanley and Coleman brands.
So, what did you think of Amazon’s offers for Customer Saldão? Comment with us!