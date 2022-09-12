Everything dark: Miniseries about a blackout in Europe now on German TV

In view of the Ukraine war, concerns a in have recently increased: the subject is being dealt with in six episodes of a mini-series.

The consequences of the Ukraine war have fueled concerns about gas shortages and rising electricity prices in recent weeks. Even without being able to foresee the Russian war of aggression and its consequences, Austrian and Bavarian filmmakers produced a series at the end of 2021 that describes a fear that will definitely be around in 2022 in view of the consequences of the Russian war in Ukraine: no electricity, no mobile phone, no refrigerator , quite a lot of problems after a power failure.

The Austro-German miniseries “Alles finster” plays out such a blackout and sets its scenario in the fictional Austrian community of Kekenberg an der Della, where panic and chaos erupt when the lights suddenly go out.

In Germany, the series, starring Bettina Mittendorfer and Michael A. Grimm, among others, has been in the ARD media library since September 6 and is now being broadcast on BR Fernsehen, the third channel of Bayerischer Rundfunk (September 13/20/27, from 8:15 p.m. each time). in double episodes).

“ dark” describes everyday struggles when the power goes out

With black humor, the everyday struggle is told in six episodes of 45 minutes each after the power failure across Europe. “A near-future exceptional situation between outdated emergency plans, conspiracy theories and schnaps coma” is how the Austrian Broadcasting Corporation (ORF) describes the ludicrous project (screenplay: Selina Gina Kolland; director: Michael Riebl).

Christian Strasser, for example, mimics Norbert, who is afraid of lizard people taking over power, Miriam Fussenegger can be seen as Laura, who already suffers from an enormous anxiety disorder.

Good market shares in Austria

The ORF/BR co-production was shot from July to September 2021. In Austria it was already shown on television in April. In the ORF1 program, the sometimes stupid series had good market shares.

According to the dpa news agency, the ensemble is strong – with actors such as Hilde Dalik, Harald Windisch, Martina Ebm, Holger Schober, Michael Edlinger, Christian Strasser, Wolf Bachofner, Julia Edtmeier, Laila Padotzke, Enzo Gaier and Tambet Tuisk .

All episodes of “Everything dark” in the ARD media library are available here.



(tkn)

