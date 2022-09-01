Dell XPS 13 Plus users report that the model has the screen peeling off

Some Dell XPS 13 Plus owners are ing that the has the off. At first, this is something frustrating, since the product was announced with the proposal to renew the look of the line, having the panel as one of its great highlights, with much thinner edges. The problem is that the item’s display has several problems, which Dell has already identified and said that the reason is because of problems with the adhesive glue that serves to hold the components together. Some of the reports were even made on video, showing that the screen can completely peel off due to this problem.

“Dell Technologies always prioritizes the quality of its products. The company has identified that some screens on XPS 13 Plus OLED systems may end up coming off due to issues with the third-party adhesive applied to the machine. These incidents are limited to versions of the product equipped with an OLED panel, which are not marketed in Europe. The problem was quickly fixed in the production process. Dell is proactively reaching out to overseas customers who may have been impacted to replace the display, preferably before it comes loose.”

The manufacturer, then, is seeking to resolve the situation in relation to its products. In addition, he talked about the origin of this problem and informed that it has already been solved in his production line. Finally, it said that it will replace the screen of the affected devices and even those that are not suffering from it yet. - Advertisement - Unfortunately for the brand, that’s not all that’s been happening with its newer laptops. For example, complaints report that the product screen is turning off, the touchscreen is not responding properly, and the display does not show the right colors. Elon Musk: "in 10 years people will no longer have to talk, they will communicate in mind"



