Irishman found dead at Nepal hotel swimming pool

An Irishman has been found dead at the swimming pool at a popular hotel in Nepal.

Local police reportedly responded to the discovery of the man’s body, which was found at the pool on the first floor of the Hotel Manang in Kathmandu, on Wednesday afternoon just after 3pm.

Media in Nepal said security guards in the hotel raised the alarm after spotting the man’s body.

It is believed the man fell from the sixth storey of the hotel, according to preliminary investigations being undertaken by Nepalese police.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said they are providing consular assistance.

Dublin Live have contacted Nepalese police for comment.

