Deceptive ads on Pixel 4, Google will pay $ 8 million in Texas

Part of the affair will close with an 8 million dollar transaction deceptive advertising on Pixels between 2019 and 2020. Google was accused by the Federal Trade Commission of deceptive advertising with the Texan iHeartMedia, a company that controls over 800 radio stations in the States.

Huge numbers emerged: they were detected 29 thousand cases of influencers than on the radio they “spontaneously” praised their experience with Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XLenthusiastic about the features and photographic performance without, however, that Google had ever sent him a test smartphone. Behind those statements there was no actual experience with one of the two top of the Google range at the time, but a script to be recited live on the radio.

The fine proposed by the FTC and 6 other states amounted to $9.4 million which Google would pay almost in full, with the current deal in Mountain View they will get behind with 8 million the slope with “the state of Texas alone”. Attorney General Paxton said in a statement:

If Google is going to advertise in Texas, it had better be with true claims. In this case, the company made blatantly false statements, and our settlement holds Google accountable for lying to Texans for financial gain. Google has an important influence on individual consumers and the market in general. It is necessary that large companies neither expect nor enjoy special treatment under the law. They must be held accountable for their wrongdoings. I will continue to protect the integrity of our marketplace and ensure that companies that lie to Texans are accountable.

(updated May 15, 2023, 21:30)