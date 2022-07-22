HomeMobileAndroidData from 5.4 million Twitter accounts leaked

Data from 5.4 million Twitter accounts leaked

MobileAndroidTech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
twitter 4 1000x600.jpg
twitter 4 1000x600.jpg
- Advertisement -

twitter has recognized that the social network of microblogging has been the victim of a data breach through which leaked the details of 5.4 million user accountsincluding phone numbers. Email accounts have also been leaked, and while this is not very serious at first, it does give malicious actors the possibility of carrying out spam campaigns or trying brute force attacks (trying passwords one by one). one until you find the right one).

The origin of the breach was detected or at least published by HackerOne a few months ago, more specifically on January 1 of this year. The Restore Privacy medium explains that the malicious actor exploited a vulnerability that was present in the Twitter application for Android and gained access to obtain the data of 5.4 million accounts. On top of that, the database that contained them is being sold since yesterday through a well-known forum hackingBreached Forums, priced at $30,000.

[mb_related_posts1]

It is worth mentioning that the user who is selling the database uses ‘devil’ as a nickname and explains the origin of the product in the “twitter incompetence”, implying that those responsible for the social network have not done their homework properly when it comes to protecting the data of their users.

‘zhirinovskiy’, the HackerOne user who reported the vulnerability in the Twitter app for Android on January 1, explained that “this is a serious threat, as people can not only find users who have restricted the ability to be found by email/phone number, but rather any attacker with a basic understanding of scripting/coding can enumerate a large portion of the Twitter user base which is not available for pre-enumeration (create a database with phone/email connections to username). Such databases can be sold to malicious parties for advertising purposes or to identify celebrities in various malicious activities.”

The Google Home app is updated with revamped playback controls and routine improvements

Twitter, for its part, took five days to respond, possibly because it took its time to verify the information posted by ‘zhirinovskiy’. After acknowledging the bug and working on a patch to correct the vulnerability, the company rewarded the HackerOne user with $5,040.

As we have already said, among the leaked data there are phone numbers and email addresses, which have been obtained even if the user has marked them as hidden. Among the affected accounts, according to ‘devil’, there are some belonging to celebrities and companies. The owner of Breach Forums has verified the authenticity of the leak and that it originated from the vulnerability posted on HackerOne.

As a precautionary measure, from MuyComputer we strongly recommend changing the password to access Twitter and the email if it is not particularly strong (if a manager is used, your thing would be to change it yes or yes). The phone number is not that fixable, so in extreme cases it would be advisable to change it if a lot of suspicious activity is detected (such as being spammed or harassed by phone).

[mb_related_posts2]
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Protection of the Constitution: China could become the number one cyber threat in the long term

Facebook

Facebook launches new tabs: Feeds and Home for greater account control

Facebook debuted the new Feeds feature where you can find the latest publications and...
Apps

Free apps and games for a limited time, In Search of the Lost App: DMD Clone, Every Day Spirit and more

A new weekend and we start with our compilation of free apps and games...
Gaming

Assassin’s Creed Infinity could take place in Japan (among other places)

Assassin's Creed Infinitythe future installment of the well-known Ubisoft saga that rides between adventure,...

More like this

Reviews

The day a mid-range processor from MediaTek put the best of Qualcomm on the ropes

For years MediaTek has been in the shadow of Qualcomm. Less...
How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Tech News

WhatsApp and the reason why you can’t open the links your friends send you

Do you use WhatsApp for various things? So you should be attentive...

© 2021 voonze.com.