GALAYOU Y4, a 2K video surveillance camera, with 335-degree rotation, for only 40 euros

There are many surveillance s on the market, and many of them have passed through our hands so that we can test them and explain their characteristics. We have tried models of all kinds, with prices that are less than 100 and with models that are over 500, and today we will expand the list of the first category, that of cheap security cameras, with a good relationship between quality and price.

The one that I have borrowed today is the new Y4, a camera that can rotate 335 s horizontally and 90 degrees vertically, moving with the remote control of the mobile application. It is an outdoor camera (it withstands rain and others), with 2K resolution and, yes, without a battery (it needs to be connected to the power.

Before commenting on my impressions, or talking about the characteristics of the camera, it is important to bear in mind that we are talking about a camera that is for 41.42 euros on amazon, and that for that price it is difficult to find a camera that can rotate remotely and that it has 1080p, but it also has 3 night vision modes and an alarm siren, that’s why I decided to talk about it.

That’s right, it has three night vision modes: infrared mode, full color mode and alarm mode. We can configure the camera so that the floodlight turns on when a moving object is detected in the dark, and set the siren, waterproof, to scare away intruders. In this image of the manual you can see the different sensors and components:

It detects movement and records the video of what is detected in two ways, on an SD card (not included) or in the cloud, being necessary to hire a plan so that you can store the information on the Internet. In the lower screenshots you can see the details in this regard.

As far as audio is concerned, it has a built-in microphone and speaker that allow us to speak and listen to our baby or pet, so that we can use it as an indoor camera without problems. We can even create several family accounts and share the surveillance camera with the rest of the family.

The camera is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, something quite common in the latest generation, so that we can ask the assistants to show the image on compatible screens.

How it is managed from the app

From the app it is possible to see the different existing plans for cloud storage, although remember that it is also possible not to contract any plan and save the videos on the microSD card that we put in the camera.

The biggest differences between plans refer to the amount of time that we can store in the cloud, as well as access to functions related to person detection.

Once the camera is installed, on a 2.4GHz WiFi network, we can configure variables related to the time zone, motion detection, alerts and others.

The thumbnail of what the camera is currently viewing appears, making it possible to view the video in real time. From there we will access the saved alerts and the cloud, in case we have contracted it.

In the advanced settings we can rotate the image, activate the night vision mode, define the frequency, activate the microphone and adjust the speaker, as well as indicate whether or not we want the LED to be on.

Motion detection, as is common, can be adjusted in sensitivity. We can also define the detection area, so that the leaves of a tree do not trigger the alarm every two to three, for example.

Once we are watching the video, we can adjust the position with the console, turn on the light, put on the siren or check alerts.

Here we have the remote control to move the camera with the mobile, something unusual in cameras of this price.

At any time we can change the resolution of the video, from SD to FHD or vice versa.

The best and the worst

Undoubtedly the best thing is to find a high resolution camera that, for 40 euros, can be moved remotely, waterproof, with a lot of configuration capacity.

What could be improved, although that would increase its price, is having a battery that allows it to work without having to be plugged in, and having a foot that allows you to put the camera anywhere without having to fix it to any wall, since currently it has the appropriate screws for a fixed position, we cannot remove it and put it in the nursery in a simple way, for example.

You can find more details on amazon.es