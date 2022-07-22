What would I buy this fall for “back to school” (Opinion)

The personal context before buying in the fall

This is a very personal item because I am going to take into account my personal, work and social options. So if you read it, you may not agree with my at all, but it may happen that you get a surprise and agree even though you don’t have anything in common.

The context in which I move, it is basically in a large family environment, where the age of the smallest is enough to handle any device that Apple sells. In the work environment, I move a lot from one place to another and socially, from time to time I can meet friends for a drink. So having this life, let’s now see what devices I have.

It can be said that except for the HomePod and the AirTags, I have the rest. But of course, each of the devices are already a few years old.

What is also clear to me is that I should not mortgage nor pay in installments anything that I may want to buy.

Seen all this, let’s see what do I want most and what be most practical and useful for me.

iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch… What to buy this fall?

iPhone

My iPhone 11 Pro Max works perfectly. I use it without a case and don’t use the camera so much that the phone’s memory is compromised. For what to change from iPhone it is not a priority. Not much less. Of course, it feels like it and it would be nice to be able to change a little and “modernize”.

iPad

What I am clear about is that I am not going to buy an iPad. The reason is simple. Having three different models at home and giving the use we give it, which is basically the consumption of multimedia content. And in my particular case as an e-book, it is not convenient for me to buy new models. We have all three sizes and thus cover the entire spectrum. No new models needed. They go like lightning.

Apple Watch

The Apple Watch is my weakness. Having the Series 6 and not having bought the 7 because it seemed like a very similar model with the same functions, I did not opt ​​for its purchase. However, on the 8th, although rumors warn that the aesthetics will be the same, the functions may advance. Especially personal health, as Apple has recently claimed. So it’s more than likely yes I bought the Series 8. One more motivation to start the year strong and well.

Mac

Let’s go with the Mac. This is the great dilemma. But for practicality and almost imperative necessity, I should update my mid-2015 MacBook Pro. Yes. I still have that piece of computer that unfortunately a month and a half ago, said that if I wanted to use it, it should always be connected to the network. In addition, it is no longer updated to versions of recent operating systems, so everything indicates that If I want to do my job as before, I should start looking at models.

The reason why I bought a MacBook Pro was because of the ability to move important applications, but right now with the M2 chip, this model is almost unnecessary for me, I repeat. Right now I think I’d opt for the newly released MacBook Air. A nice, thin and light computer. I don’t need more and I don’t want more. The price is around the same as the Pro, so it is a personal matter to choose this model.

AirPods

I love them and I am served with the Pro and the newly released AirPods. So it makes no sense to buy the new Pros in case of the ones they put on sale. for now i hold on with the ones I have and they work very well.

AirTag, HomePod and others

I don’t use them at all and I don’t think they would be useful to me on a day-to-day basis, so nor do I contemplate buying these devices.

Given which, I have left in writing my doubts, context and preferences. I opt for him MacBook Air and the Apple Watch. But you have to prioritize in the fall I will have in my hands the new MacBook Air.

and you?. doyou will buy something to start ?