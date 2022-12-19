Could a suit like Iron Man’s be made with current technologies?

Iron Man is a fictional character appearing in Marvel Comics comic books and films. His suit is equipped with a number of advanced technologies that allow him to fly, project energy, and deal with a wide variety of dangerous situations with truly impressive resources.

Let’s look at some of the most prominent technology in the character’s suit, in the basic one, not taking into account the one that fights the Hulk.

– Propulsion: Iron Man’s suit is equipped with rockets and engines that allow him to fly at high speeds and perform precise aerial maneuvers. Today, there are several propulsion systems used in real life to move objects through space, such as rockets, jet engines, and ion engines. These systems use different types of energy and propulsion techniques to generate thrust and move through space. However, there is still a lot to do before it can be used in a suit. The most that has been done in this regard is what you can see in this video:

– Energy Shields: The suit can generate energy fields that protect him from physical and radiation attacks. Here we enter into more complex issues. Energy shields are a fictional technology used in many movies, comics, and video games to protect characters, but it’s a far cry from what can be done in real life.

Still, there are some systems that can provide protection against physical and radiation attacks. For example, materials and technologies have been developed that can protect astronauts and space vehicles from cosmic and solar radiation during their missions. Materials and techniques have also been developed that can protect people and buildings from explosions and projectile attacks.

However, these systems are still very different to fictional energy shields and do not have the same protection capabilities. The magnetic fields and materials used today are far from having the power and resistance of those shown in the movies.

– Armament: The suit is equipped with a variety of weapons, such as plasma hoses and missiles. At present, the military suits used by the armed forces are often equipped with a series of protection systems and communication and surveillance technologies. However, these suits are not equipped with plasma weapons or missiles like the Iron Man suit, but they do use pistols, rifles and grenades, so it would not be very difficult to put other weapons in said suits.

– artificial intelligence system: The suit is equipped with an artificial intelligence called JARVIS (Just A Rather Very Intelligent System) that supports you and provides useful information in real time. Currently, there are already different types of artificial intelligences that can perform complex tasks and provide information and assistance to users. However, we are far from reaching the level of JARVIS. Current systems would need to be trained much more, although it is possible that in 10 years we will reach that point.

– Repair and self-healing system: The suit has a system that allows it to repair and heal itself after taking damage. Pieces that fly and join themselves. That is something that is impossible to do with current technology. Position identification systems between the pieces, communication between them, propulsion and millimeter movement and a power source that we do not have today would be needed.

– Power source: The main problem is the power source. In most of the stories featuring the Iron Man suit, it is mentioned that the suit is powered by a power source known as the “arc reactor”. This reactor is a fictional technology that provides power to the suit and allows it to perform its tasks. Although the arc reactor is a fictional creation, it is possible that similar power systems will be developed in the future that are capable of providing power more efficiently and sustainably, surely some miniscule fusion reactor, though we are many decades away for something like that.