Samsung will release a 17.3-inch foldable laptop screen in 2023

The Korean press reveals that Samsung will present a new laptop screen in 2023.

The particularity of this screen is to be foldable and to measure 17.3 inches. Either the largest size that exists today. Originally, this component was to be marketed from 2022. The first laptop PC equipped with this panel could be signed by Samsung and would compete with the Asus ZenBook 17 Fold.

Samsung is the world’s leading producer of OLED panels. The Korean firm provides a large number of screens of all sizes to a large majority of electronic brands, such as Apple and Google. In the market for OLED screens for laptops, Samsung monopolizes almost the entire market. Until 2021, it was the only one to produce it. In 2022, she is joined by BOE and Sharp. In 2023, it will be the turn of LG Display.

However, instead of directly competing with Samsung Display on traditional OLED screens, BOE, Sharp and LG Display have made the same decision: to only offer flexible OLED panels. In other words, screens that bend. BOE is supplying the foldable screen for Asus’ ZenBook 17 Fold, while LG Display and Sharp will supply screens to HP and Lenovo. Why did these three suppliers decide to launch only in the field of flexible screens? Because it is easier to value. And especially because Samsung is still not present in this segment, when it was expected there in 2022.

Samsung first folding screen for PC will arrive in 2023

But the Korean firm should launch in 2023. The information comes from the Korean online daily The Electric who published two tables of the Omdia study institute. In the first table, you can see the increase in the volume of laptop OLED screens that will be produced next year by Samsung Display. From approximately 6,000 units in 2022, the volume should increase to 8500 units. This difference would be supported in particular by the launch of a foldable screen.

The second table lists the foldable slab suppliers. And Samsung is named in the first row. Its screen should measure 17.3 inches, like that of the ZenBook 17 Fold. But its ratio will be very different, since, once the PC is folded halfway, the upper part of the screen measures 13.3 inches, against 12.6 inches for Asus. This means that the Samsung screen offers a larger work surface when the keyboard is placed on the lower part. According to The Electricthis screen will be used for the first portable PC with a flexible screen from Samsung Electronics, which could also be launched in 2023. There will therefore be at least four manufacturers in this segment: Samsung, Asus, Lenovo and HP.

