Cheap technological gifts for this Christmas

The date to give gifts to loved ones is getting closer, and although giving one of the best mobile phones with cheap price this Christmas is an excellent option, the truth is that many of them are not cheap. For this reason, one of the best alternatives that exists to look good are cheap tech gifts its value for money is unbeatable.

Stores like Amazon have a huge catalog of low-cost devices that are a good present for anyone.

So, if the proposed goal is to manage money as well as possible, we must take into account the cheap technological gifts of the moment. Here we will give a list of those products that have a good build quality and that perfectly fulfill their function.

– JBL Tune 500 headphones: That’s right, JBL, one of the best headphones brands, has an economic model that is over 30 euros. They are ideal headband headphones for listening to the radio, listening to music or watching a movie. The sound quality is good and they are very comfortable, ideal for anyone regardless of age.

– Fire TV Stick: Now that all audiovisual content is consumed via streaming, the Amazon stick will be a great and useful gift. One of its best qualities is that it transmits the content in Full HD resolution, which means that it will look very sharp on large televisions.

–Huawei Band 7: an activity bracelet that has an impeccable design and all the functions that are required. Its screen is AMOLED, it monitors health and has 96 training modes. In addition, the autonomy is very solid, it reaches up to 14 days of use. The most striking thing is that everything that this device offers does not exceed 50 euros.

– My Smart Band 6: This smart bracelet is one of the most complete on the market, it has 30 training modes, an AMOLED panel, sleep monitoring, an antibacterial strap, etc. Its price ranges from 35 euros, so it is very affordable, something that is already a classic in Xiaomi products.

– Belkin Magnetic Tripod: a device made for lovers of TikTok videos, Reels, YouTube Shorts, among others. This support has the ability to rotate 360 ​​degrees and follow the user’s face, it is also compatible with iPhone, it has MagSafe. Best of all, its price does not exceed 13 euros.