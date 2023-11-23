Control your computer with your mind Neuralink launches its first tests on humans!

Neuralink has received the green light from the ethics committee for the recruitment of patient volunteers in order to begin the first clinical trials of brain implants in humans. Its brain-computer interface will be the first to attempt to restore or improve impaired motor functions. Interested candidates must register on the register dedicated to this purpose.

There start-up American Neuralink, one of the companies of Elon Musk, has been working for years on projects implants cerebral. She is currently looking for the first patient volunteers to experiment with her technology. Americans over the age of 18 with severe physical disabilities can register to participate in the experiment.

It is as part of a study called Prime (for Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface ) that Neuralink will experiment with a new medical trial protocol involving its interface |833b975c6f3aaf96a72f93c62e2c638a|-computer fully implantable and wireless. Its goal is to allow disabled people to control various devices by thought, such as controlling the cursor or the keyboard of a computer. In the longer term, this technology could also help treat Parkinson disease or epilepsy .

These first trials are aimed primarily at people who are quadriplegic due to a spinal cord injury or suffering from multiple sclerosis. More generally, any person residing in the United States, having reached the age of majority in their state and suffering from quadriplegia, paraplegia, loss of vision , loss of hearing, inability to speak or even amputation of a member is invited to participate in the program and to register in the patient register just put online by Neuralink.

Once in place, the “N1” implant will transmit brain signals to a application responsible for decoding them and transforming them into movement. The start-up finally specifies that under no circumstances will it sell the data collected, even if it will of course be shared with its research partners.

Before testing its technology on humans, Neuralink has already done so on animals. A video posted online by the start-up in 2021, for example, showed a first successful experiment on a monkey, capable of playing a small basic video game. However, it was only this year that Neuralink finally received the fire green from the American health authorities to be able to test its brain implants on humans.

