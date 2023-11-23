410 horsepower under the hood hydrogen takes over the race track!

The manufacturer AVL Reteach has created a prototype hydrogen engine for racing cars. During the first tests, it managed to develop a power of 410 horsepower.

Hydrogen cars represent a viable alternative to electric cars provided that there is the necessary infrastructure for users to refuel, and above all that the hydrogen is green . For racing cars , infrastructure isn’t really a problem, but the hydrogen generally lack power. Austrian manufacturer AVL Reteach has just developed a prototype hydrogen engine that could allow motorsport to go to zero carbon .

This prototype is a 2-liter engine which managed to develop a power of 410 horsepower (302 kW), or therefore 205 horsepower per liter, at 6,500 revolutions per minute. AVL Reteach indicates a torque of 500 Nm between 3,000 and 4,000 rpm.

The engine uses an intelligent water injection system to booster the power. Water is added upon arrival air , which avoids combustion premature. The mixture ratio (air/fuel) is 1, meaning that the engine does not operate in a lean mixture but in stoichiometric combustion.

In creating this engine, AVL aimed to achieve a torque of 500 Nm and a power of 300 kW so that it could be competitive in a racing car . “ AVL Racetech’s goal is to lead the sport automobile towards a sustainable future. With the development of the first racing engine developed under our own name, we have taken another step towards realizing this vision ,” said Ellen Lohr, motorsport director at AVL. The next step will be to test the engine in a car on a race track.

Conclusion

