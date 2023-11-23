The most powerful Android mobile in history arrives: this is the new Redmagic 9 Pro

Gaming mobiles are in danger of extinction. In their heyday, these devices were a must-have for gamers who really wanted the maximum power and best experience in their games; But today, any top-of-the-range mobile phone is more than capable of offering a similar experience. But That does not mean that gaming phones are going to disappearbecause they still have a lot to offer.

This has been demonstrated by Redmagic, the gaming brand that today presented its most powerful and complete mobile phones to date, the Redmagic 9 Pro and the 9 Pro+; They are devices that show how the gaming sector has evolved, based on the most powerful and exclusive hardware available today.

We have a good example in the processor, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is the most powerful available for Android phones; and although there are already high-end models, such as the Xiaomi 14, that also use this processor, Redmagic has a couple of aces up its sleeve that differentiate it from the rest.

And the fact of using the same processor does not mean that the power is the same; It is something that we have already seen in past generations of top-of-the-range Snapdragons. The reason behind this difference is in the heat management generated by the chip; If dangerous temperatures are reached, the system typically reduces frequencies, affecting performance. In the worst case, the mobile can slow down noticeably.

For this reason, the two new Redmagic models use the new ICE 13 cooling system, which now covers an area of ​​10,182 square meters to dissipate the heat generated by the processor; In addition, the internal fan now revs up to 22,000 rpm and the heatsink has improved thermal conductivity by 30%. According to the company, all this means that ICE 13 is capable of reducing the temperature by up to 18 degrees compared to a conventional heatsink. And so that the heat is not noticeable when using the phone, the back of the screen is covered by a layer of graphene.

The design is another aspect that has been important, and we are not referring to the aggressive appearance with letters and numbers typical of a gaming mobile, but to the design of the components. The Redmagic 9 Pro chassis are made of aluminum alloy, and the company has made sure that both the screen and the back are completely flat; so the cameras do not protrude from the body of the mobile, so that they do not become a nuisance when holding the mobile horizontally. Despite this, Redmagic has managed to include a 50 Mpx Samsung GN5 main sensor with optical stabilization, accompanied by a 50 Mpx wide angle.

As for the screen, it is a 6.8-inch AMOLED panel manufactured by BOE and with a 2K resolution. As expected, it reaches frequencies of 120 Hz, although for gamers the brightness regulation frequency of 2,160 Hz will be more important, which will avoid the symptom of eye strain. A curious detail is that the screen does not have a hole for the camera 16 Mpx front, but is integrated under the screen; just like the fingerprint reader based on ultrasonic technology and which is also capable of measuring heart rate.

This mobile also has details that players will appreciate, such as a 3.5mm audio jack port to connect high-quality, latency-free headphones, as well as compatibility with WiFi 7 and even an infrared ray emitter, something that is seen less and less.

Until now, all of these features have been common to both the Redmagic 9 Pro and the ‘Plus’ version; The main difference between both devices is the battery. In the Redmagic 9 Pro the capacity is 6,500 mAh, with compatibility with fast charging up to 80W; For its part, the 9 Pro+ model has a smaller battery, 5,500 mAh, but in exchange for fast charging reaches no less than 165 W.

The new Redmagic 9 Pro have been launched in China with a starting price of 4,399 yuan (569 euros); The announcement of the international version that will arrive in Spain has been confirmed for December 18, with a final launch for January 3, 2024at a price to be determined.