Coming to Brazil? 15″ MacBook Air and new Mac Studio and Pro are approved by Anatel

Apple is preparing to launch new computers in Europe. We discovered that the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) approved three of the new products presented by Apple at the 2023 WWDC: 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac Pro with M2 Ultra and Mac Studio with M2 Max and M2 Ultra processors. With the approval of the new high-performance computers, the documents reinforce that the products will be launched in the Europeian market soon. According to Apple’s technical compliance page, the MacBook Air has model number “A2941”, the Studio Mac is “A2901”, and the Mac Pro is “A2787” (rack version) or “A2786” (tower version).

The documents show that the 15-inch MacBook Air and Mac Studio will be manufactured in facilities in China. The ultra-slim notebook will be assembled at sites in Chengdu and Shanghai, while the desktop will be assembled in Shenzhen. The Mac Pro, in turn, will only have a manufacturing unit and will be assembled in Texas, United States. - Advertisement - The 15-inch MacBook Air is equipped with the same hardware as its 13-inch “brother”, so its only difference is the 15.3-inch IPS LED display with a resolution of 2880 x 1864 pixels and a peak brightness of 500 nits . The design, processor, memory settings and battery life are identical.

Now equipped with the latest Apple hardware, the Mac Studio will be sold with the M2 Max – already used in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro – and the M2 Ultra, a new processor consisting of the fusion of the M2 Max’s two-unit arraysensuring the highest performance that the manufacturer can offer. The Mac Pro, in turn, completes the transition to chips based on the ARM architecture. Previously available only with Intel processors, Apple’s workstation can finally be purchased with the M2 Ultra, comprising a 24-core CPU and up to 76-core GPU that promises up to 3.4 times more performance than predecessor models.

Apple has not yet confirmed the start date for sales of its new computers, but we know that the models will have the following suggested prices: 15-inch MacBook Air: from R$ 14,999

Mac Studio (M2 Max): from R$ 22,999

Mac Studio (M2 Ultra): from R$ 45,999

Mac Pro (tower): from R$ 74,999

Mac Pro (rack): from R$ 79,999

