Windows 11: Microsoft launches redesigned File Explorer; see how to enable

Microsoft is rolling out a test for the redesigned version of File Explorer on the latest Windows 11 Dev build 23475. As is often the case with big changes, the rollout is being rolled out gradually, which means not everyone has access to the new feature. Fortunately, you can get ahead of others and force the new feature on using the ViVeTool app.

The updated File Explorer powered by the Windows App SDK features an improved address bar with new fonts, better floating menus, and additional bookmarks for local and cloud files. Also, the search box and address bar are now at the top of the toolbar, so get ready to retrain your muscle memory. Microsoft will also soon add a new carousel view for Windows signed-in users with Azure Active Directory accounts. It will display recommended files with thumbnails above favorites and recent files.

How to enable the new File Explorer in Windows 11 build 23475

Important: Back up your files before using ViVeTool. Enabling hidden Windows features can lead to serious instabilities and errors, so it’s better to be safe than sorry. Download ViveTool from GitHub and unzip the files into its own easy-to-find folder. Press Win + X and select Terminal (Admin). Switch the Windows Terminal to the Command Prompt profile with the shortcut Ctrl + Shift + 2 or by clicking the down arrow button at the top of the window.

Navigate to the folder containing the ViveTool files with the CD command. For example, if you placed ViveTool in C:\Vive, type CD C:\Vive. Type vivetool /enable /id:40950262 and press Enter (credit for the ID goes to @PhantomOfEarth on Twitter). Restart the computer.