Come here! PUBG Mobile announces event in partnership with Dragon Ball

By Abraham
1661890751 come here pubg mobile announces event in partnership with dragon.jpeg
It seems that it has become fashionable to put dragon Ball content in Battle Rotale-style games. Last month, the franchise created by Akira Toriyama arrived in Fortnite with a series of special missions and cosmetic items.

This week, we learned that the franchise will also soon have an event within PUBG mobile.

PUBG Mobile this week announced a new partnership with the Dragon Ball franchise, in celebration of the release of the recently released animated movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

photo: reproduction
PUBG Mobile has collaborated in the past with other popular anime and franchises such as Neon Genesis Evangelion, Jujutsu Kaizen and Arcane. The new partnership with Dragon Ball brings the world and characters that generations have grown up loving to the vast battlegrounds of PUBG Mobile in 2023.

More details about the event will be revealed soon.

