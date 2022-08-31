ASUS ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate get official release date and have leaked images

Update (08/30/2022) – FM

ASUS has confirmed that it will release the ROG 6D and its “Ultimate” version on September 19, but the constant leaks continue to reveal the details of the new versions of the Taiwanese gaming phone. This Tuesday (30th), the 91mobiles released showing the look of both smartphones in high resolution renderings. You can see that the ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate will be identical to the original models — see the cameras housed in a hexagonal geometric figure and the secondary screens. ASUS is expected to keep features like customizable ultrasonic buttons and a cut-out main screen distributed between thicker top and bottom edges.

official-release.jpeg" width="330" height="531">

The key difference from the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro to the ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate will be the chipset. “D” variants will be equipped with Dimensity 9000 PlusMediaTek’s most advanced platform that will replace the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. According to independent benchmark tests, the Taiwanese chip is capable of beating the North American one. How to change the Alexa wake word

- Advertisement - The other specifications should be kept unchanged in the new versions of the gamer smartphone, that is, we will possibly still see 6.78-inch AMOLED screens with Full HD+ resolution with a refresh rate of 165 Hz, triple cameras with a 50 MP Sony IMX663 main sensor and support 65 watt fast charging. It is worth remembering that this information has not yet been confirmed by ASUS, so it should be treated as rumors until the launch event.

Update (29/08/22) – JB

Write it down on the agenda! ASUS ROG Phone 6D gets release date

The ASUS ROG Phone 6D has an official release date after having a series of details revealed in leaks and certifications. In a post shared through its social networks, the Taiwanese manufacturer scheduled an event for the 19th of september. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 8 pm in Taipei (9 am in Brasília), and the conference will be broadcast to a global audience via the official ASUS YouTube channel. - Advertisement - Taking the opportunity, the manufacturer also confirmed that the ROG Phone 6D has a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus processor. Watch the teaser below:

For now, the other specifications of the new smartphone remain secret, but there are chances that ASUS will start releasing more teasers on social media. - Advertisement - That’s because even the official website to promote the ROG Phone 6D is now available.

Update (24/08/22) – JB

ASUS ROG Phone 6D passes AnTuTu with Dimensity 9000 Plus and more

Earlier this week, we saw that ASUS is getting ready to launch a new smartphone known as the ROG Phone 6D. The device has everything to be one of the most powerful on the market, and today it has passed through AnTuTu. According to the benchmark platform, we are talking about a smartphone that has MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus processor. In addition, its numbering is ASUS_AI2203_D, and the score was 1,146,594. The numbers show that even allowing for some distortion, the ROG Phone 6D is 2-3% better than the ROG Phone 6 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. More importantly, the CPU scored over 290,000, which is about 15% better than any Qualcomm chipset ever recorded, with the total score being a sum of four key components — CPU, GPU, memory, and user experience interface. . For now, ASUS remains silent on when the ROG Phone 6D will be released, but it has already been certified at 3C with 65W fast charging. So there are chances that the smartphone will be announced soon.

Original text (22/08/22) How to trade Bitcoin and improve trading skills

ASUS may launch ROG Phone 6D with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus and 6,000mAh battery

ASUS is one of the few competitors in the high-performance gaming cellphone market, and soon it may announce a new version of the ROG Phone 6. This Monday (22), we found out that the Taiwanese manufacturer is preparing to launch a new smartphone, and this could be the “ROG Phone 6D”. This name appeared on the company’s official website on a sustainable product qualification page, as discovered by a Weibo user, who also disclosed that the “D” in ROG Phone 6D could mean using a “Dimensity” chipset from MediaTek — the bet is that the cell phone will be equipped with Dimensity 9000 Plus.

At the same time, two new ASUS phones have been certified by 3C, China’s telecom regulator. The models are identified by the numbers “ASUS_AI2203_A” and “ASUS_AI2203_B”, and according to the homologation, they are compatible with 5G and can come out of the box with batteries that support 65 watt fast charging.

It is speculated that these devices will be launched in the Chinese market as the ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D Pro, however, there are still no confirmations to support this rumor. the leaker Digital Chat Station claims that the ROG Phone 6D will be equipped with a 165 Hz display manufactured by Samsung, 50 MP main camera with Sony IMX766 sensor and the Dimensity 9000 Plus platform which, according to previous tests, is faster than the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. To power this set, there will be a 6,000 mAh battery.

The expectation is that the new versions of the ASUS gamer line will be released in September in China. At the moment, there are no clues that the manufacturer will present the cell phones in the global market, but it is a fact that the launch of gamers cell phones equipped with a MediaTek chip could pose a threat to Qualcomm’s prominence in this segment.

See more!