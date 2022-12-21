Is the Windows 11 store not working for you? You must do this to fix it

- Advertisement -

The Windows 11 store has become a good option to get software that is perfectly adapted to the Microsoft operating system. But, sometimes, he has a somewhat erratic behavior that makes his execution almost torture. We tell you how to solve this easily and quickly. Some of the most common problems are malfunctions when downloading software or updates, and it is even possible that when trying to open the Windows 11 app store, the following error code appears: 0x80072F30. This is the one that makes it impossible to use the application we are talking about. Microsoft has thought of all this and, unbeknownst to some, it is included in the operating system that is the lifeline you need in the crisis at hand. The steps to fix the Windows 11 app store Basically, what the tool we are talking about does is clear the app cache (leaving it as new, but deleting the activity you have done… but not the list of apps you have installed). In this way, the vast majority of the problems that usually occur with the store are solved and, therefore, you will be able to use it normally again. These are the steps you have to take: Start the search menu that is included in Windows 11, the best way is to press the Windows and ‘S’ keys at the same time. You will see that a window appears. In the upper area there is a search box in which you have to write the following: wsreset.exe. It is the name of the function that we have commented on and that, as you can see, is not exactly very intuitive… but it is effective. Now on the left side you will see the application icon and below its name. Click on it to run it. A command prompt window appears that lasts just a few seconds and, at the end of the cache cleaning process, the Windows 11 store opens automatically. The next thing you have to do, without modifying anything in the store, is restart the computer for the new settings to take effect. You are done and, in principle, everything should work normally. As you have been able to verify, everything is very simple and, the truth is that it should be much more accessible to find the tool that solves the problems of the Windows store. But, the fact is that it is included in the Microsoft operating system and, in addition, it is surprisingly effective. >