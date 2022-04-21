Class action from Russia for the suspension of Apple Pay in…

When Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began, apart from the tragic consequences of a war, we began to see how certain countries began a series of sanctions on the country led by Vladimir Putin. One of those sanctions was the suspension of sales of Apple devices. It also brought with it the fact that the services of the American company were also suspended, including Apple Pay. For the latter, it has now been decided to sue Apple.

Law firm Chernyshov, Lukoyanov and Partners (CLP) sues Apple for suspending Apple Pay

There are those who want to make a profit out of everything. If you can also take advantage of one of the companies with the highest market value in the world, all the better, that’s what they must have thought from the beginning. law firm Chernyshov, Lukoyanov and Partners (CLP). They wanted to start a class action lawsuit against the most powerful company, Apple, for having suspended the Apple Pay service.

This payment service through the Apple platform was suspended in February of this year, after the invasion of Ukraine. It was then that Europe warned Russia of the sanctions that this action could carry and other countries and companies joined these initiatives.

Apple had to withdraw the payments service because The US carried out sanctions against certain Russian banks who had this service active. The banks are VTB Group, Sovcombank, Novikombank, Promsvyazbank and Otkritie. Logically we are talking about Apple Pay, but Google Pay and other similar ones based in the US do not work either. But the firm charges against Apple because it is more media and more profitable, at least in my opinion.

On the part of the plaintiff, the judicial offensive is initiated because the decision to close the services in Russia by Apple Pay was taken from one-sided way harming thousands of users of this platform, who have seen how a form of payment no longer works, leaving them without possibilities. What they do not say is that it is a consequence of an economic blockade against Russia.

There is talk of intentional moral damage to the users of the platform and therefore the money that is requested for these damages must be consistent with the damage that Apple has inflicted to Russian users.

Definitely. I hope this lawsuit goes nowhere.. That at first glance it seems that what you really want is to make noise and make a law firm known.