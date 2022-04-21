How to update Apple Watch easily and quickly

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

From time to time watchOS offers its users new tools, fixes and improved features of the operating system. For this reason, in addition to knowing how to configure the smartwatch, it is very important to be aware of how to update your apple watch so you don’t miss any important news.

Updates allow the Apple Watch to work without problems, for this reason they are vital.

Here we will give all the indications so that you can update your Apple Watch in a simple and very safe way. The procedure will only take a couple of minutes because it is very easy to execute.

Apple Watch Update

In the event that you need to install an update manually, you will be able to do it from the iPhone since both devices are paired. The mobile may ask you for the password and the Apple Watch will restart when the process is complete.

– Access the “Watch” app on the iPhone that is paired with the smart watch. Click on the tab called “My watch”.

– Click on “General” and then click on “Software update”.

– If there is an update pending, you will need to scroll down and select “Install”. Now, you will only have to follow the instructions that you will see on the screen.

How to update your Apple Watch without an iPhone?

It is not necessary to have an iPhone to carry out this procedure. To get started, connect your Apple Watch to Wi-Fi, place it on the charger, and follow the prompts.

– Open the “Settings” app.

– Select “General” and then click on “Software update”. The smartwatch will automatically check for available updates.

– If there is an update pending, click on “Install”.

Why won’t your Apple Watch update?

There are several factors that can hinder this process, but they are very easy to detect.

– Apple Watch is below 50% battery.

– The iPhone paired with the watch does not have the latest version of iOS.

– Your iPhone is not connected to any Wi-Fi network.

– Both Apple Watch and iPhone are out of pairing range.

– The Apple Watch is incompatible with the latest software.

