14th gen Intel Core will use new socket and support LPDDR5X-7500 RAM, says rumor

Intel brought subtle changes with its 13th generation of processors in 2022, but big improvements should be in store for years to come. This Monday (12), leaked documents from the manufacturer revealed some of the possible news that will be brought by the 14th generation Core, a line also known as “Meteor Lake”. Website courtesy ComputerBase, the leak shows that the next generation of Intel hardware should adopt a new socket called “LGA1851”. The platform would occupy the same area as its predecessor, but should bring better energy delivery to optimize new processor architecture and packaging technology 14th generation.

Although the documents do not make it clear, it is possible that the LGA1851 socket is also used in the 15th generation of Intel — also known as "Arrow Lake" —, after all, the average life cycle of a "blue team" platform is two to three generations. Another information discovered in the leak is that the 14th generation Core processors for notebooks must support 7500 MT/s LPDDR5X RAMwhich promises to be the fastest and most efficient memory standard on the market in the future.