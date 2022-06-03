Capcom presents Resident Evil 4 Remake, will arrive in 2023

We have seen many rumors about Resident Evil 4 Remakea long-awaited project that today, finally, has been presented, and in a big way, since the presentation video collects some of the most important scenes of the original and recreates them with impressive fidelity, which suggests that Capcom has followed the approach that we saw in Resident Evil 2 Remake, a title that we had the opportunity to analyze at the time and that seemed to me the best remake in history.

The jump that Resident Evil 4 Remake makes in graphic quality compared to the original is enormous, that is clear from the beginning of the video. As you may have imagined, the Japanese company has used its RE Engine graphics enginethe same one that has given life to the previous remakes, and also to Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village.

However, this time we have an important peculiarity, and that is that Resident Evil 4 Remake is going to be a game exclusive to next-gen consoles, and from PC, which means that it will only come to PS5, Xbox Series SX and PC. This remake is going to be a next-gen title, and this has allowed Capcom to scale the RE Engine accordingly.

This graphics engine proved to be Very versatile, since it could adapt to the capabilities of Xbox One and PS4 without problem, and at the same time it was prepared for the new generation. The good results obtained by the Japanese company with Resident Evil Village are a clear example of this, since the game worked well even on a modest Xbox One.

Resident Evil 4 Remake: The first new generation Resident Evil

Thanks to the use of the RE Engine, the graphic quality that Resident Evil 4 Remake shows is simply impressive, both for the character modeling and for the scenery. However, the most important thing is that despite all these changes, those of us who have played the original we can easily recognize the locations and moments that are featured in the video.

This is where the good work that Capcom has done is seen, and that is that the Japanese company has introduced a technical revolution but it seems that it has managed to maintain the essence of the original. Thus, for example, one of the most charismatic and well-known scenes in the game is that of Leon entering the cabin to ask about Ashley., and this is perfectly identified from minute 1:10. The setting that surrounds the scene is perfect and has a darker and more gloomy touch than the original.

We can also see the face of the first cattle that we will see in the game, and the design that Capcom has used is simply outstanding, it has that gone gesture that one would expect from a person who is dominated by a parasite. We can also see other important locations, such as the lake and the first encounter with Ada. At the end, we find a reference to the “gift” of the cattle, which means that Leon will have to get rid of the parasite again.

Resident Evil 4 Remake will arrive on March 24, 2023, and will offer exclusive content for PS VR2 the PS5 virtual reality kit. We look forward to it, and we are convinced that our reunion with the regenerators will be more terrifying than ever.