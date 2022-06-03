Xiaomi 12S and MI Fold 2: its launch is confirmed to be imminent

It has already become common for Android device manufacturers to release at least a couple of ranges of phones that are aimed at the high end of the product range. Y, Xiaomi, was one of the first companies that jumped on this bandwagon and quite rightly, it must be said. The fact is that the Asian firm is expected to put several devices on the market next month, among which would be the MIX Fold 2, a great rival of Samsung’s folding ones. And this has become a reality.

The reason that exists to say this is that the different terminals that will be part of the presentation, which apart from the aforementioned would be the Xiaomi 12S, 12 Ultra and CIVI 2, have begun with the usual and necessary process of obtaining certifications in China that are necessary to put the terminals up for sale. Evidently, the same will be done for the rest of the world shortly.

Therefore, this is an unequivocal symptom of an imminent launch that confirms what has been known in recent weeks: the manufacturer has everything ready to make an important presentation next month where, even, a new high-end tablet that would stand up to the Apple iPad. A crucial bet which comes to maintain the company’s way of acting in recent years.

Two models are the last to obtain certification

Some of those mentioned have already passed through the entity of 3C certification, and now it was the turn of the Xiaomi 12S and MI Fold 2, which were the ones that had not yet done so. And, due to this, some details that they will offer have been known and that can be considered official.

The Xiaomi 12S will have a processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and, in addition, it will have such interesting options as a fast charge of 67W and its screen OLED It will use Full HD + resolution and a frequency of 120 Hz. Good performance, there is no doubt, to which interesting details will be added such as the use of WiFi 6 and its rear camera will include a 50 MP main sensor with optical stabilization.

The firm’s new foldable will also use Qualcomm’s most powerful processor, its LTPO screen being nothing less than 8.1 inches open (closed is 6.56”). It will have a triple camera with stabilization and the possibility of using a stylus without problems. Its battery exceeds 4,500 mAh, which makes it the best among the folding ones, and it will also use 67W fast charging.

Xiaomi has not filtered prices

And this is surprising, since this information is usually known by the company, but this time it has decided not to allow this. Therefore, one can only speculate and, at least on paper, it is logical to bet that the two models that have just achieved certification will exceed 700 euros At least, the folding one being the most expensive, since it could be over a thousand.

