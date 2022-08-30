The product workers: scaling the product owner role with the 5 T

In the worker podcast, Tim Klein talks to Ralph Jocham about the product role using five delegation models.

With all the different scaling options out there today, there seems to be little consensus on how to scale the Product Owner role. Ralph Jocham, co-author of the bestseller “The Professional Product Owner”, is a guest of Tim Klein’s product worker podcast after a very interesting talk on this topic at Scrum Day 2022.

Ralph Jocham presents five delegation models for product owners that can be derived independently of the existing scaling options. Depending on the individual context, these delegation models can be used individually or in combination. After the two of them go back to the basic understanding of the role of the product owner in their conversation, they then focus on the topic of scaling.

The five delegation models (5 T) presented for this purpose are:

Tactical delegation model – let others help manage the product backlog and other tactical things

Technical delegation model – build your work into the product

Team delegation model – delegate to team members, let them speak to clients

Temp delegation model – assign a representative to each team until teams are self-sufficient

Theme delegation model – create representatives (SMEs) for different product areas that the teams can consult

Of course, this episode also closes with practical tips and tricks from the guest.

The episode and further information can be found under “The Product : Scaling the Product Owner Role with the 5 Ts”.

