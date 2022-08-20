New possible iPhone 14 cases leak just weeks before launch

The market awaits the announcement of the apple 14 for the beginning of next september. Until then, several details usually leak in advance, such as the available at retail for the new models. This Friday (19), the Twitter user Majin Bu, known for sharing new iPhone cases the official , released the possible cases of the iPhone 14 family in various color options.

The shades presented by the leaker were yellow, red, navy blue, purple, green, pink, blue and black. In the accessories, it is possible to see the different sizes of openings of the rear camera block and the position of the power and volume buttons. There is a new way to extract important elements for the construction of smartphones

Apple is expected to bring considerable updates to the next lineup, with a new Max model, battery improvements and bigger screens, the new A16, design changes on the front and will have a price increase.

Several rumors have already pointed out some specifications of the iPhone 14 Pro and the model should lose the current notch, have a new 48 MP camera and still rely on even powerful speakers for clearer audio. It is also speculated that the Mini version will cease to exist or give way to another variant. Anyway, stay tuned AllCellular so you don’t miss any details about Apple’s upcoming smartphone lineup.