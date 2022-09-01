Best battery life cell phone to buy | TudoCelular Guide

select category

Every year, manufacturers have been looking to extend autonomy with their smartphones, either by including a with greater energy capacity or selecting components that consume less energy, such as advanced processors of 10 nm or less. Several devices have passed through the TechSmart bench in recent years, and here we will list the 5 best in each category (entry, intermediate and advanced), but only models launched in recent months that can be easily found on the market. It’s no use recommending a device that no one can buy, is it? If it is an imported model, we will also include a purchase link to a store we trust.

The devices are divided into three groups: entry (up to R$ 1200), intermediate (between R$ 1200 and R$ 2500) and advanced (over R$ 2500). We take into account the current average value at the end of 2020 and not what was practiced at the product launch. Due to the constant fluctuation of prices, we give a small margin of R$200. - Advertisement - Below you can see our reviews of each model, which include the battery tests performed, as well as all aspects of the smartphones listed here. And we also have a complete ranking with the latest models analyzed.

GOOD BATTERY BASICS

really C25: 41:46 Motorola Moto G10 Power: 33:46 Samsung Galaxy M22: 33:37 Samsung Galaxy M12: 31:03 Motorola Moto G7 Power: 29:08

1. really C25

Presented in Europe as a cost-effective device for gamers, the realme C25 is today the champion of our ranking not only in the entry-level device segment, but also in the general list, where all devices tested so far here are considered. TechSmart, thus stealing the title until then guaranteed to the Motorola Moto G7 Power. Snapchat will receive one of the most anticipated updates. What will it be? With more than 41 hours of autonomy in mixed use in our tests, the realme C25 also stands out for being a device that fits in your pocket when you think about budget and delivers a nice set for those who want a device for everyday life and even a game to pass the time.

Full review of realme C25

2. Motorola Moto G10 Power

Part of the generation launched in 2021, the Motorola Moto G10 Power is, as its name implies, the brand’s bet for those looking for more autonomy among entry-level devices. Obviously, the company did it and in our tests, it managed to resist for almost 34 hours in our standardized tests.





Motorola Moto G10 Power full review

3. Samsung Galaxy M22

- Advertisement - Currently one of the devices with the best battery performance in our tests, the Samsung Galaxy M22 managed to reach 33:37 total usage time in our tests, which includes more than 16 hours of screen on, thus showing that the device can easily pass the entire day away from an outlet.





Full review of Samsung Galaxy M22

4. Samsung Galaxy M12

Continuing with our TOP 5 basic battery life, we have the Samsung Galaxy M12, a device that brings an updated look and cool hardware, without giving up a killer battery to keep you away from the socket all day, being obtained in our tests the expressive mark of 31:03. A point worth mentioning when we talk about the Samsung Galaxy M12 is that it is also the best autonomy when we talk about devices with screens with a refresh rate above the standard 60Hz, in which case 90Hz is offered to its users.





Full review of Samsung Galaxy M12

5. Motorola Moto G7 Power

Two and a half years have passed since the launch of the Moto G7 Power and it is still in our TOP 5 for autonomy. Not only among the most affordable cell phones, but it’s the one that delivers the best battery life of all the devices we’ve tested — and there weren’t a few. We expected the Moto G8 Power to be able to surpass it, but Motorola failed in the mission. It won’t be long before the Moto G7 Power disappears from the shelves, especially when the Moto G9 Power launches soon. If you want to have the best drums, run. Its price has fluctuated a lot. Before, it was found for less than R$ 1 thousand, but now it has a similar value to its successor.





Motorola Moto G7 Power full review

Check out all the basics side by side

GOOD BATTERY INTERMEDIARIES

Samsung Galaxy M62: 40:41 really 8 pro: 33:21 really 9: 32:13 really 9i: 30:42 Redmi Note 10: 30:33

1. Samsung Galaxy M62

Recently presented as a device that stands out for bringing considerable advances in hardware without giving up energy autonomy, the Samsung Galaxy M62 managed to secure the leadership in our TOP 5 of intermediate devices when it comes to usage time. In our tests, the device managed to reach 40h41 of total autonomy, surpassing the until then leader realme 8 Pro in more than 7h when compared, showing that it can be a good option for those who want performance without having to charge during the day. Google Maps will finally offer routes dedicated to electric cars





Full review of Samsung Galaxy M62

2. really 8 pro

Bringing interesting hardware and differentiated visuals, the realme 8 Pro guaranteed good results when we talk about energy autonomy, nailing in our tests a total autonomy of 33:21 and being ahead of its brothers realme 7 5G (28:31) and realme 7 Pro (22:25) . In addition to the excellent battery life, the realme 8 Pro charges fast, offers good gaming performance and takes good photos, something in part boosted by its 108MP main sensor.





Realme 8 Pro full review

3. really 9

Continuing with our TOP 5 of intermediate devices, we have the realme 9 with autonomy in mixed use of just over 32 hours, thus maintaining the brand among the best devices when it comes to staying away from the socket, thus favoring those who stay all day. outside. Not least, the realme 9 earns points for bringing a good AMOLED screen, above-average multitasking performance and a camera above the competition.





Realme 9 full review

4. really 9i

Another good option when it comes to an intermediate device with good autonomy is the realme 9i, a device that in our tests guaranteed the 30h42 mark, as well as being competent in charging, taking 1h22 to charge, a mark that can be considered reasonable for the segment it positions itself.





Realme 9i full review

5. Redmi Note 10

The crown when we talk about intermediate devices is in the hands of the Redmi Note 10, a device that has recently managed to secure first place in our ranking of energy autonomy, managing to reach the end of its autonomy with 30h33 of use. Not least, the device managed to arrive at 15:39 when it comes to screen time on, that is, most likely you will be able to use it throughout the day without having to resort to the charger.





Redmi Note 10 full review

All intermediaries side by side

ADVANCED GOOD BATTERY

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: 30:41 ASUS ROG Phone 5: 28:53 Xiaomi 11T: 27:56 Xiaomi Mi 10T: 26:55 Google Pixel 6: 26:49

1. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

And officially, we have a new leader in autonomy here at TechSmart. After much criticism from users regarding the time of use, Apple has been gradually getting its hands on the improvements implemented and the iPhone 13 Pro Max crowns this effort, managing to reach 30:41, of which 15:04 were of screen on in our tests. Yes, you’re not seeing it wrong… The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max managed to do well on battery power to the point of rivaling intermediate and entry-level devices at the top of the usage time chart.





Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Full Review

2. ASUS ROG Phone 5

Unsurprisingly, the line focused on the ASUS gamer audience guarantees a spot here in the TOP 5 of advanced devices and keeping this tradition, we had the arrival of the ROG Phone 5 officially here, guaranteeing a total autonomy of 28:53 in mixed use, in our tests.





ASUS ROG Phone 5 full review

3. Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi’s first device in this top 5 of advanced devices, the Xiaomi 11T managed to get it right by delivering a better result than what we saw in the previous generation (don’t worry, we’ll talk about it later), passing very close to 28h in our battery test.





Xiaomi 11T full review

4. Xiaomi Mi 10T

Another advanced device that also did well in terms of energy performance was the Xiaomi Mi 10T, which has the Snapdragon 865 on board and managed to guarantee almost 27 hours of autonomy in mixed use — it was 26:55, to be more exact — in tests here at TechSmart. Apple TV cuts its application for Android TV: goodbye to purchases and rentals





Xiaomi Mi 10T full review

5. Google Pixel 6

To close the list of advanced devices with good autonomy, we have the Pixel 6, Google’s official device that inaugurated the use of the Tensor platform to replace the Snapdragon used until then. When we talk about energy performance, we have that the Google Pixel 6 managed to stay active for almost 27h — 26:49, to be more precise — in our mixed-use tests, almost tying with 4th place in this ranking.





Google Pixel 6 full review