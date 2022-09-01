Dashlane password manager prepares for a password-free future

, one of the largest management and password management services on the Internet, is preparing for the long-awaited where passwords become a thing of the past.

In this sense, it has just announced the arrival of compatibility for integrated access keys, its commitment to cryptographic keys to enable more secure authentication of users when accessing applications and websites.



To do this, it will take advantage of the updates to mobile and desktop operating systems that will arrive in the coming weeks (referring to Apple), which will allow authentication in applications and services without the need for passwords to become a reality. , being the devices themselves the ones that will act as authentication devices.

Moving towards the expected future without passwords

According to the CEO of Dashlane, JD Sherman, this step that they have just taken in their company marks the beginning of the era without passwords, although for this we still have to wait a while for the different applications and different services to start having support for passwords. password, so that once they are available, users make the corresponding settings to the detriment of the use of passwords.

Support for built-in access keys is currently in technical preview and will be available to Dashlane users in the coming weeks. With this, users will be able to combine the use of passwords and the use of access codes according to the settings made possible by each application and service in which they are registered.

In addition to native applications, users will also be able to make use of a browser extension with which they will be able to authenticate themselves in applications and services.

On the end of passwords, they point out that:

Passwordless authentication is a promising development, but due to the ubiquity of passwords on all types of websites and applications, there is likely to be a long transition period and passwords may never completely go away. Any complete authentication solution must incorporate support for passwords and passkeys.

About users:

They will be able to manage their logins, whether they are access keys or passwords, as they do today, with secure sharing capabilities, enterprise access controls, multi-device synchronization and multi-platform interoperability.

Learn more: Dashlane