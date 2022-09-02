“Belascoarán”: the new series by Luis Gerardo Méndez for Netflix already has a release date

Almost a year after it was announced that Luis I would play the detective Hector Shaynean iconic character from the police novels of Paco Ignacio Taibo II in a series of Netflix, the entertainment company has released a new preview and revealed that the project will be available from October 12.

Simply titled as Belascoaran, this new production by the online platform is one of the most anticipated this year, largely due to the long time that has passed between the announcement of its production and its premiere. In addition, it has two of the most recognized figures in Mexican cinematography, Louis Gerard (We the noble) and Irene Azuela (Monarch).

The story is based on the adventures of an independent detective who stars in the novels by Paco Ignacio Taibo II. (Netflix)

In the preview shared by the company this Thursday, you can see more than Mendez as the detective whose life takes place in the federal District (currently Mexico City) during the 70’s. With this you can see the bet that has made Netflix at the production level, both in locations, as in costumes and makeup, to transport the viewer four decades in the past.

In the clip, the actor, with a particular accent, details that “to be an independent detective in the Mexico you have to be vigilant, forensic, a master in self-defense, an expert in public transportation and have more supporters than bullets in the revolver”.

Luis Gerardo Méndez is Héctor Belascoarán Shayne. (Netflix)

In addition, in the small preview the detective is seen in action, walking the streets of the city, seeking to solve crimes and getting involved in scandalous cases that no one can solve, not even the police themselves.

It shows the ingenuity that characterizes the character in the novels that made him popular, a talent with which the Belascoaran he will seek to find the answers he needs to find the objective of his investigation, while his enemies hide in the shadows.

The Mexican series will be released on October 12 on the streaming platform. (Netflix)

In addition to Mendez Y Adzethe cast of Mexican fiction is made up of Paulina Gaitan (Here in the earth) like Irene, and the Colombian Andrew Parra (Escobar: the patron of evil). This first season was in charge of directing the filmmakers Ernest Contreras (I dream in another language), Hiromi Kamata (Story of a crime: Colosio) and Gonzalo Amat (Fargo).

The series is a production of blue dog for Netflixproduced by Rodrigo Santos and the plot of this show is based on the novels published between 1976 and 2005: Days of combat, Easy thing, Some clouds, There will be no happy ending, I return to the same city and in the rain, Loving ghosts, Border dreams, Faded deceased, Goodbye Madrid Y awkward dead.

Andrés Parra, who became known for “Escobar: the patron of evil”, is also in the cast of “Belascoarán”. (Snail Television)

For the most part, all these publications are set in Mexico Citythe seat of the adventures of the protagonist of Belascoaran and, therefore, the setting is also considered an important character as in other great stories of fiction.

Though Shayne He’s definitely not a superhero, he’s definitely a man who uses his razor-sharp insight to help solve cases that don’t get enough attention.

Belascoaran is scheduled to premiere on October 12, 2022 in Netflix.

